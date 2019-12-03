Cork City confirm settlement with Revenue Commissioners

CORK CITY HAVE reached a settlement with the Revenue Commissioners totaling €88,817.02, including penalties and charges, the club have confirmed.

Part of a statement issued tonight by the club reads: “The settlement related to VAT returns, and arose out of an incorrect interpretation of the rules relating to VAT being reclaimed by CCFC for certain football-related expenses.

“The issue relates to the period from 1 January 2016 to 31 August 2017.

“The sum owed to Revenue has been paid in full, the matter has been fully settled and it will not have any impact on the future dealings or operations of the football club.”

The news comes at the end of a turbulent season for the club.

They finished a disappointing eighth in the table, just one place above the relegation play-offs.

A number of senior players have since departed, as manager Neale Fenn, who took over took over towards the end of the 2019 campaign, undergoing a rebuilding process.

