Another own goal costs Cork as Drogheda rise to fifth

Cork City 1

Drogheda United 1

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

A SECOND own goal in two games cost Cork City two points as they slipped to ninth in the Premier Division table.

Ruairí Keating’s fifth goal of the season gave the hosts an early lead but for a third time in four games they couldn’t hold onto it.

Ally Gilchrist’s own goal lifts Drogheda into fifth, still just three ahead of City, as the first meeting between these sides since 2017 ended with the points shared.

There was a welcome return for Aaron Bolger after a nasty clash of heads in City’s 4-4 draw with Shamrock Rovers, replacing Matt Healy, who was ruled out with a hip flexor injury.

He was back to his industrious self, shielding the defence and even providing the ball for the 17th-minute breakthrough. The direct running of Daniel Krezic drew the free and from Bolger’s chipped delivery, Keating rose alone to head home. He’s now the division’s joint top-scorer with Sligo’s Max Mata.

The celebrations had hardly subsided when the 4,069 crowd at Turner’s Cross rose to its feet again for a minute’s applause in memory of City supporter Robert Fox.

With Conor Keeley out through illness, Drogheda had handed a Premier Division debut to 20-year-old left-back Jarlath Jones and he advanced for their first shot on target, straight at Jimmy Corcoran. At the other end, Keating and Krezic teamed up again, with Krezic lifting his effort over the bar.

City had been dealing with Drogs’ crosses without ever looking fully convincing and they were caught cold from a throw-in routine on 40 minutes. Darragh Markey’s pacy, low ball was deflected up and over the helpless Corcoran by Gilchrist’s sliced clearance attempt.

The Rebel Army had briefly risen to fifth in the congested live standings but that lapse knocked them all the way back down to ninth.

A stoppage-time corner caused more home concerns, with Dayle Rooney’s shot blocked before Evan Weir’s effort was held onto by Corcoran.

The second half was all City.

Jones was having a busy debut and he saved a certain goal after the break when Cian Bargary had Colin McCabe beaten from Krezic’s pullback.

Barry Cotter has another attempt deflected over by Emmanuel Adegboyega and from the corner, Cian Coleman couldn’t keep his header down.

Krezic was the biggest danger and his long-range snapshot forced McCabe into a stretching save. It was his final act, though, making way for Cian Murphy’s first appearance of the season.

A rocket-launched Bargary throw was flicked on by Coleman but substitute Albin Winbo couldn’t reach it to apply the final touch.

Colin Healy showed he wasn’t happy to settle for a point when bringing on attacker Ethon Varian for centre-back Jonas Häkkinen, although a couple of positional switches allowed him to maintain his 4-2-3-1 shape. Varian’s biggest impact was a late penalty claim, waved away by Rob Harvey.

Drogheda did have one chance to snatch it at the death. City butchered an attacking chance and Rooney’s cross from deep found Aaron McNally but his header drifted onto the roof of the net.

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; D Crowley, J Häkkinen (E Varian 81), A Gilchrist, J Honohan; C Coleman, A Bolger; C Bargary, B Coffey (A Winbo 64), D Krezic (C Murphy 70); R Keating.

DROGHEDA UNITED: C McCabe; E Ahui, E Adegboyega, E Weir, J Jones; R Brennan (D Noone 90), G Deegan; D Grimes (A McNally 73), D Markey, D Rooney; F Draper (W Davis 80).

Referee: R Harvey.