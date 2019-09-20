This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 20 September, 2019
Cork closer to safety and Finn Harps leave with precious point after forgettable stalemate

Turner’s Cross hosted the clash, which ended 0-0.

By Denis Hurley Friday 20 Sep 2019, 10:29 PM
21 minutes ago 461 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4818399
Cork's Gearoid Morrissey facing Sam Todd.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Cork's Gearoid Morrissey facing Sam Todd.
Cork's Gearoid Morrissey facing Sam Todd.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cork City 0

Finn Harps 0

Denis Hurley reports from Turner’s Cross 

A FORGETTABLE GAME was of more use to Cork City than Finn Harps as the sides played out a stalemate at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

The seven-point gap between the sides remains, and City have a game in hand, meaning that Harps will almost certainly be taking part in the promotion/relegation play-off. However, while the home side ended a four-game losing run, they are still looking for a first win under Neale Fenn.

There were chances for the Rebel Army, most notably Conor McCormack’s 48th-minute penalty, which was well saved by Mark Anthony McGinley. In the closing stages, Harps might even have taken the points as Daniel O’Reilly had two chances, heading wide from Tony McNamee’s cross and then having a long-range shot which was headed for the target but City goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan made an outstanding save.

In the first half, Dáire O’Connor showed positive signs but City couldn’t create too much in the way of goalmouth action, Karl Sheppard flashing a shot wide after Gearóid Morrissey’s delivery was cut out by Mark Timlin.

While the opening stages of the second half brought them a penalty, Mark O’Sullivan tripped by Joshua Smith as Shane Griffin sent over a low cross, but they were unable to take advantage as McGinley saved Harps.

City pressed after that but didn’t have any chances better than that, going closest when Conor McCarthy headed wide from O’Connor’s corner. However, a goal remained elusive for Harps too.

Cork City:  Tadhg Ryan; Colm Horgan, Conor McCarthy, Dan Casey, Shane Griffin; McCormack, Morrissey; Sheppard (Joel Coustrain 68), Garry Buckley (Eoghan Stokes 79), Dáire O’Connor; Mark O’Sullivan.

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; Harry Ascroft, Joshua Smith, Mark Russell; Jacob Borg, Ryan Harkin (Raffale Cretaro 65), Tony McNamee, Sam Todd, Daniel O’Reilly; Nathan Boyle (Niall Logue 90), Mark Timlin (Gareth Harkin 65).

Referee: Robert Hennessy (Limerick).

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

