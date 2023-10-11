Turner's Cross set for partial closure after missile incidents

Updated at 17.45

CORK CITY have been punished after fans threw missiles and an opposition player was struck by a bottle during the FAI Cup semi-final against St Patrick’s Athletic on Sunday.

An Independent Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association of Ireland has issued a partial stadium closure of Turner’s Cross as a result of these incidents.

It means the closure of one section of the Derrynane Road Stand and two sections of the Curragh Road Stand for their encounter with Shamrock Rovers on 23 October.

Advertisement

Part of a statement issued today read: “The FAI maintains a strict zero-tolerance approach towards spectator misconduct and is committed to ensuring that League of Ireland matches remain a safe and welcoming environment for everyone

“In accordance with the FAI Disciplinary Regulations, this decision may be appealed.”

Cork have also been fined over their supporters’ misconduct and the club said via a statement that it was “extremely regrettable, therefore, that the actions of a handful of individuals have resulted in a sanction that will impact their fellow supporters”.

The statement continued: “The club has been reviewing CCTV footage and has identified those who are responsible. These individuals will be dealt with severely under the club’s banning procedures.

“The club wishes to make it very clear that such behaviour has absolutely no place in any stadium, and the club has a zero-tolerance approach to this type of behaviour.

“Based on FAI regulations, it is likely that a repeat of such behaviour will result in a full stand being closed and, potentially, the club being forced to play a game behind closed doors.

“We appeal to the vast majority of our supporters, who we know do not condone this type of conduct, to work with us to avoid any repeats of such incidents and the unwanted outcomes that may materialise and impact all of us.

“The club will now digest the findings of the FAI Disciplinary Committee and decide on any further steps.”

It is not the only recent instance of crowd violence in the League of Ireland.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Drogheda United had failed in their bid to get a ban on their fans attending their next away game, against Shamrock Rovers, overturned.

The punishment was enforced after a match official was struck with a pyrotechnic during last month’s Louth derby against Dundalk at Oriel Park.