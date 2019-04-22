Cork City's troubles continue as they're held scoreless by Sligo at Turner's Cross

Cork City 0

Sligo Rovers 0

Denis Hurley reports from Turner’s Cross

DESPITE A BARRAGE of second-half chances, Cork City’s troubles continued as they were held scoreless by Sligo Rovers at Turner’s Cross on Monday evening.

Before a crowd of 2,302, these two teams went in level on 11 points and remain tied, despite the Rebel Army forcing a number of opportunities in the second half. It means that, from six home league games, John Caulfield’s side have taken just six points, scoring four goals.

They will wonder, though, how they failed to net here. Though Sligo’s David Cawley tested Mark McNulty early in the second half, City had a near-monopoly of chances thereafter. Just after the hour, Graham Cummins headed over from Karl Sheppard’s cross while sub Dáire O’Connor fired into the side-netting.

Sligo’s Ronan Coughlan – formerly of City – did have a shot off the post from a tight angle on 69 but City responded as Garry Buckley’s header drew a save from Mitchell Beeney and another sub, Darragh Crowley, had his effort deflected out for a corner.

City’s third sub, Darragh Rainsford, went closest on 82 as he showed good control from Shane Griffin’s cross, but his shot was blocked by Beeney’s face. Buckley headed wide from Rainsford’s corner two minutes from the end, but Sligo’s sheet remained clean.

The Bit o’Red shaded the first half, with Coughlan and Kris Twardek linking well, Coughlan going close on a few occasions but unable to beat McNulty while Graham Cummins had City’s best chance, shooting over in the 22ndminute.

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Conor McCarthy, Dan Casey, Seán McLoughlin, Conor Griffin; Conor McCormack, Garry Comerford (Dáire O’Connor 57); James Tilley, Garry Buckley; Karl Sheppard, Graham Cummins (Darragh Crowley 72).

SLIGO ROVERS: Mitchell Beeney; John Dunleavey, Dante Leverock (John Russell 51), John Mahon, Lewis Banks; Sam Warde; Niall Morahan, David Cawley; Liam Kerrigan (Jack Keaney 70); Kris Twardek (Brian Morley 88), Ronan Coughlan.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Westmeath).

