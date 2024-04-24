Cork City confirm reopening of Turner's Cross

CORK CITY FC have confirmed that Turner’s Cross will reopen next week.

Earlier this month, the Munster FA announced the indefinite closure of the Leeside venue to allow for repairs to the pitch surface.

It was a major setback to the Cork City men’s and women’s teams as they saw their fixtures reversed.

But normal service will resume at the venue from next Wednesday, as per a statement from Cork City this morning.

It reads: “The club is pleased to have been advised that Turner’s Cross Stadium will reopen on Wednesday, 1st of May, following recent works to the pitch.

“As a result, this means that our first game back at Turner’s Cross will be our Women’s Premier Division game against Treaty United, which will be the first time a Women’s Premier Division fixture has been broadcast live from Turner’s Cross. We are hoping for a big crowd for the occasion and we are calling on all City fans to get behind Danny Murphy and his team on the day.

“Our first Men’s First Team game back at Turner’s Cross will follow just a couple of days later, as we welcome Wexford FC to Leeside on Bank Holiday Monday.”

The Munster FA announced yesterday that the Munster Youth Cup Final between Carrigaline United and College Corinthians will take place at The Cross on 1 May.