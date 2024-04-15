Turner's Cross closure sees upcoming Cork City fixtures reversed

THE FAI HAVE been forced to reverse a number of Cork City fixtures due to take place in the men’s and women’s League of Ireland as a result of the indefinite closure of Turner’s Cross.

The Munster FA announced earlier this month that the Leeside venue needed to undergo pitch repairs and it has now been confirmed which fixtures have been affected.

The home game with Longford Town, originally scheduled to take place at Turner’s Cross this Friday (19 April 19) will now take place at Bishopsgate on Saturday, 20 April. It means that Cork’s visit to Longford in their Round 20 fixture, originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, 8 June, will now take place on Friday, 7 June at Turner’s Cross.

Also, the Cork’s clash with Finn Harps that was due to take place at Turner’s Corss on Friday, 16 April, has been provisionally set for a 6pm kick off at Finn Park on Friday, April 26, although that will be pushed back to 7.45pm depending on floodlight maintenance.

In addition, the Round 24 fixture of Finn Harps v Cork City at Finn Park on Friday 12 July will now take place at Turner’s Cross at the same date and time.

Finally, following the previous reversal of Cork City v DLR Waves in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division to last Saturday in the UCD Bowl, the Round 20 fixture Cork City v DLR Waves will now take place at Turner’s Cross on Saturday, 28 September.

New confirmed fixtures

SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division

Longford Town v Cork City, Bishopsgate – Saturday, 20 April at 19:30

Finn Harps v Cork City, Finn Park – Friday, April 26 at 18:00*

Cork City v Longford Town, Turner’s Cross – Friday, 7 June at 19:45

Cork City v Finn Harps, Turner’s Cross – Friday, 12 July at 19:45

SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division

Cork City v DLR Waves, Turner’s Cross – Saturday 28 September at 17:00

*this kick-off is subject to change to 19:45 dependant on floodlight maintenance at Finn Park