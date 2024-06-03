Cork City remain nine points clear after sharing the spoils with UCD

Cork City 0

UCD 0

Stephen Barry reports from Turners Cross

CORK CITY PROTECTED their nine-point lead at the summit of the First Division table with a scoreless draw against closest challengers UCD.

A 12th clean sheet of the season was never in doubt although the Rebel Army will feel a win was within their grasp in front of 2,522 fans only for a string of fine saves by visiting keeper Kian Moore.

He twice tipped around the post from Greg Bolger, including a 95th-minute game-saving stop, after earlier denying Cian Bargary and a spectacular Seán Murray attempt from the halfway line.

This had the initial hallmarks of a top-of-the-table clash, with Declan Toland dishing out five bookings in the first half. In reality, the Students have struggled to apply real pressure on City after racking up a fourth consecutive draw.

They finished with 10 men after Donal Higgins limped off for the final three minutes, with all three of their substitution windows used.

Tim Clancy made four changes from their first loss of the season away to Athlone Town, including a first start for Conor Drinan at left-back as Evan McLaughlin missed out due to suspension.

Darragh Crowley was shuffled into a holding midfield role where he combined well with Seán Murray until the latter was forced off before the hour mark. Cian Bargary and Josh Fitzpatrick were also introduced to freshen up the wide roles, while Malik Dijksteel was a welcome inclusion off the bench for his first appearance of 2024.

They did all the probing in the first half, with Moore making six saves while an underworked Brad Wade could enjoy his Bank Holiday Monday at the other end.

City should’ve taken the lead in the 11th minute. From an inventive corner routine, Murray’s initial volley was blocked but he did well to keep the attack alive. Charlie Lyons flicked on his cross and Bargary had the goal at his mercy but the ball rebounded off Moore’s head.

Another good move through Crowley and Jack Doherty created space for Fitzpatrick but he shot straight at Moore. Drinan and Doherty also kept the keeper honest with routine saves, while Cian Murphy got too far ahead of a dangerous Bargary cutback.

In the 41st minute, Murray almost conjured up a moment of magic. From a loose pass, he attempted to lob Moore from beyond the halfway line. He had the line but the keeper backpeddled to acrobatically tip over.

When UCD did finally threaten in stoppage time, it was a City player who came closest to the target as Cian Coleman diverted Higgins’ ball over his own crossbar.

Higgins had a free-kick deflected around the post before City reasserted their dominance with a flurry of chances.

Coleman nodded agonisingly wide of the far stick from Bargary’s cross. Bolger, not long on the park, forced Moore into an outstanding full-stretch save to tip his low shot around the post. From the subsequent game of corner-kick pinball, Coleman’s flick was gathered by Moore.

At the other end, a Ciarán Behan corner floated onto the top of the crossbar and bounced away to safety.

UCD had another opening entering the final 10 minutes when Bolger was caught loitering on the ball. Higgins fed Danú Kinsella-Bishop who dragged his effort wide.

Dijksteel’s close control created a chance for Cork City entering six minutes of stoppage time but he couldn’t connect with the shot.

Bolger did connect with his late volley but Moore was alert to produce another fine stop.

*****

Results – LOI First Division

Wexford FC 2-2 Longford Town

Bray Wanderers 3-1 Cobh Ramblers

Finn Harps 1-1 Athlone Town

Kerry FC 2-1 Treaty United

*****

Cork City: B Wade; H Nevin, C Coleman, C Lyons, C Drinan; D Crowley, S Murray (G Bolger 58); C Bargary, J Doherty (B Coffey 89), J Fitzpatrick (M Dijksteel 82); C Murphy (H Skieters 82).

UCD: K Moore; A Dunne, É Clancy, N Holohan, A Wells; C Behan, R Finn (S Brennan 63) (S Mohan 77), A Verdon, M McCullagh (D Higgins 34); J Doyle; M Raggett (D Kinsella-Bishop 63).

Referee: D Toland.