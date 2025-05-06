Mack Hansen to miss Connacht's URC run-in as ankle injury rules him out for five weeks

MACK HANSEN WILL miss Connacht’s URC run-in after suffering an ankle injury that will keep him sidelined for five weeks.

Hansen, who will hope to be included in Andy Farrell’s Lions squad on Thursday, would still be on track to feature in the pre-tour fixture against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium on 20 June provided he doesn’t suffer any setbacks in his recovery.

Advertisement

Colm Reilly (knee), Shane Jennings (shoulder), Byron Ralston (knee) and Josh Ioane (hand) have also been ruled out of Connacht’s last two regular-season fixtures, the first of which is a home meeting with Edinburgh this Saturday.

Scrum-half Reilly suffered a dislocated kneecap against the Lions and will miss between eight and 10 weeks. Winger Jennings suffered a dislocated shoulder in the same game and will have a 12-week rehab period after he undergoes surgery this week.

Connacht say that Ralston and Ioane, meanwhile, “continue to work towards availability for pre-season”.

On a more positive note for the western province, Bundee Aki (heel), Caolin Blade (ankle) and Denis Buckley (quad) are all available for selection having missed the trip to South Africa. Long-term absentee Sean O’Brien (hamstring) is also back available to Cullie Tucker and co.

Sean Jansen continues to follow return-to-play protocols after his head injury against the Lions. A decision on Jansen and Shamus Hurley-Langton (wrist) will be made later in the week.

Connacht host Edinburgh at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday and need a victory to keep alive their slim play-off hopes before travelling to play Zebre in Parma in Round 18.