'We just missed too many goal opportunities' - Cork boss Ryan laments All-Ireland loss

CORK HURLING MANAGER Pat Ryan says that failing to convert goal opportunities was the main factor in his side’s defeat in the All-Ireland final.

Robert Downey scored the first goal of the game in the 11th minute after catching a Clare puckout and surging up the field to drill the ball into the roof of the net.

However, Cork spurned chances to add more goals to their haul while Clare lifted three green flags.

Substitute Robbie O’Flynn had a goal-bound shot saved by Clare goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan while Séamus Harnedy also had an effort that took a deflected out of play, although a 65 was not awarded.

Patrick Horgan took a shot at goal in the first half of normal time which hit the side netting. Referee Johnny Murphy called the play back for a free.

“We probably didn’t take enough goal chances that we created,” a disappointed Ryan said after the game.

“We probably had another four or five goal chances except for the one that we did take and we needed to take them.”

“That was probably where the game lay.”

Responding to a question about the Harnedy 65 that was waved wide by the umpire, Ryan said that he felt it looked like the wrong decision but added that, “I don’t think that that affected it. Clare are the champions and we won’t be giving out about any of that stuff.”

O’Flynn took the last shot of the game in extra-time after catching a free in from Patrick Collins, looking for a late equaliser to send the game to a replay. His close range shot at the posts trailed wide but replays showed that his jersey was pulled by Conor Leen.

“Somebody said that to me – to be honest, I didn’t see it,” Ryan replied.

“We can’t do anything about it now. We just have to move on and see where we go.”

Cork made a blistering start to the All-Ireland final, with Downey’s goal pushing them into a seven-point lead. But Clare quickly grew into the game and were level by half-time following a crucial Aidan McCarthy goal.

“We allowed too many short puckouts,” Ryan said in his assessment of how the game changed.

“They were able to work the ball out and we lost our shape inside in the full-forward line, trying to tackle from behind. They worked the ball out very well. I think their stats were very good on that, the stats on their long puckouts probably weren’t as good in the first half.”

Reflecting on Cork’s season as a whole, Ryan said that failure to deliver an All-Ireland after two years in charge is disappointing for him but that he is satisfied with the effort from his players.

“We came up here to win the All-Ireland. That was our job. So that is two years now we haven’t won the All-Ireland, that is a disappointment from our side of things.

“From my own point of view, I’m very proud the way the lads represented the jersey and the way they are playing for the jersey. That is key. We are a very proud county. We have a proud tradition and a lot of proud players have gone before us.

“It is key those lads would represent the jersey in that manner and I think they did today. Obviously we could have played better and we could have done different things and we might have made a few better decisions on the line but you’ll always look at that. The lads can hold their heads up high and be proud of their performance. At the same time, we go home without a trophy.”

