Captains return as Cork and Clare name sides for Páirc Uí Rinn league showdown

MUNSTER RIVALS CORK and Clare have announced their sides for their Allianz Hurling League clash, with Seamus Harnedy and Tony Kelly both named to start.

The Munster sides go head-to-head at Páirc Uí Rinn tomorrow night [throw-in 7.15pm, live on RTÉ] after the decision was taken to move the fixture from Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s ‘unacceptable’ turf.

John Meyler rings the changes as his Cork side look to bounce back from their loss to Wexford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last time out.

Harnedy returns to captain the side from centre-half forward following a back injury. The St Ita’s star has been sidelined for the Rebels league openers but will be a welcome return under Saturday Night Lights tomorrow.

Jamie Coughlan is the other new addition in the forward line with Conor Cahalane and Michael O’Halloran making way to facilitate the changes.

In the backs, David Griffin and Stephen McDonnell start in place of Mark Coleman and Conor O’Sullivan.

Clare joint managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor have made two personnel changes to their side ahead of the trip to Cork.

Keith Hogan starts between the posts instead of Donal Tuohy, while Tony Kelly returns from his one-match ban.

The Ballyea ace captains the team from centre-half forward, Podge Collins moves into the corner and Colin Guilfoyle is the man to drop to the bench.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’ Donoghue (Inniscarria)

3. Damien Cahalane (St. Finbarrs)

4. Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

8. Cormac Murphy (Mallow)

9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

11. Seamus Harnedy (St Itas) – captain

12. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

13. Jamie Coughlan (Newtownshandrum)

14. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

@ClareSenHurlers Joint Managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor have named their starting 15 to face @OfficialCorkGAA in Round 3 of the Allianz League at Pairc Ui Rinn in Cork City at 7.15pm on Saturday, 16 February 2019.



VIDEO ANNOUNCEMENT - https://t.co/zdtpnZYRIa pic.twitter.com/ASLtpMLNBE — Clare Senior Hurlers (@ClareSenHurlers) February 15, 2019

Clare

1. Keith Hogan (Clooney-Quin)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)

3. David McInerney (Tulla)

4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)

7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)

9. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea) — captain

12. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

13. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

14. John Conlon (Clonlara)

15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey break down Ireland’s dogged win against Scotland in Murrayfield, and look at the room for improvement, in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: