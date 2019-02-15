This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Captains return as Cork and Clare name sides for Páirc Uí Rinn league showdown

Seamus Harnedy makes his first start of the year while Tony Kelly is back for the Banner.

By Emma Duffy Friday 15 Feb 2019, 9:31 PM
50 minutes ago 2,190 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4496626
Cork captain Seamus Harnedy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Cork captain Seamus Harnedy.
Cork captain Seamus Harnedy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MUNSTER RIVALS CORK and Clare have announced their sides for their Allianz Hurling League clash, with Seamus Harnedy and Tony Kelly both named to start.

The Munster sides go head-to-head at Páirc Uí Rinn tomorrow night [throw-in 7.15pm, live on RTÉ] after the decision was taken to move the fixture from Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s ‘unacceptable’ turf.

John Meyler rings the changes as his Cork side look to bounce back from their loss to Wexford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last time out.

Harnedy returns to captain the side from centre-half forward following a back injury. The St Ita’s star has been sidelined for the Rebels league openers but will be a welcome return under Saturday Night Lights tomorrow.

Jamie Coughlan is the other new addition in the forward line with Conor Cahalane and Michael O’Halloran making way to facilitate the changes.

In the backs, David Griffin and Stephen McDonnell start in place of Mark Coleman and Conor O’Sullivan.

Clare joint managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor have made two personnel changes to their side ahead of the trip to Cork.

Keith Hogan starts between the posts instead of Donal Tuohy, while Tony Kelly returns from his one-match ban.

The Ballyea ace captains the team from centre-half forward, Podge Collins moves into the corner and Colin Guilfoyle is the man to drop to the bench.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’ Donoghue (Inniscarria)
3. Damien Cahalane (St. Finbarrs)
4. Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers) 

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

8. Cormac Murphy (Mallow) 
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal) 

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
11. Seamus Harnedy (St Itas) – captain 
12. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

13. Jamie Coughlan (Newtownshandrum)
14. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Clare

1. Keith Hogan (Clooney-Quin)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)
7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)
9. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea) — captain
12. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

13. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)
14. John Conlon (Clonlara)
15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

