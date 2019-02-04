This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Venue switch confirmed for Cork-Clare hurling clash after 'unacceptable' state of Páirc pitch

The GAA have stated that Páirc Uí Rinn will host the tie on 16 February.

By Emma Duffy Monday 4 Feb 2019, 3:44 PM
1 hour ago 3,318 Views 6 Comments
THE ALLIANZ HURLING League clash between Cork and Clare set for Saturday, 16 February has been moved to Páirc Uí Rinn.

A general view of Pairc Ui Rinn A general view of Páirc Uí Rinn. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Páirc Uí Chaoimh was pencilled in to host the Round 3 meeting of the two Munster sides [throw-in 7.15pm] but a switch has been confirmed by the GAA this afternoon.

“The playing surface at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for last weekend’s Allianz Leagues games was unacceptable,” a statement issued by the GAA on behalf of Coiste Contae Chorcaí and Páirc Uí Chaoimh reads, in full.

“The heavy pitch-side traffic, associated with the construction works for the new stadium build, has had a detrimental effect on the pitch.

“As was evident yesterday, in winter conditions, the surface is likely to cut up badly. However, as weather improves the grass roots will develop and playability will improve dramatically.

“The stadium team have engaged the Sports Turf Research Institute, who are international pitch specialists, to advise on the best way forward.

“Their preliminary results suggest a pitch replacement, later this year, will be required.

“In the short term, we will continue to use best endeavours to ensure the surface is kept to an acceptable standard.

“Our primary concern is player safety, and if an acceptable standard cannot be achieved we will not risk player injury by fixing games in the stadium.

“The Cork v Clare Allianz Hurling League game scheduled for February 16th will now be played at Páirc Uí Rinn.  

“Thereafter, we will assess the pitch each Monday, in advance of the upcoming Allianz League games, and advise CCCC accordingly.”

The state of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch was well and truly under the spotlight after yesterday’s double-header on Leeside.

It was heavy going for teams on an extremely cut-up surface at the redeveloped county ground as the footballers and hurlers both lost to Kildare and Wexford respectively in front of an attendance of 6,897.

Managers, analysts, ex-players and onlookers alike bemoaned the situation after the action, sharing their disappointment at the conditions.

