Tuesday 8 February 2022
Here are the 2022 Cork senior club football and hurling championship draws

Midleton and St Finbarr’s are the respective reigning champions.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 8:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,651 Views 0 Comments
REIGNING CHAMPIONS MIDLETON and St Finbarr’s discovered their opponents for 2022 after the draws were made tonight for this year’s groups in the senior hurling and football championships.

Midleton will meet Douglas, Kanturk and Newtownshandurm in hurling, while St Finbarr’s will take on Éire Óg, Carbery Rangers and Carrigaline in football.

The standout group in football is Group C which sees 2021 finalists Clonakilty, 2020 champions Nemo Rangers, 2020 finalists Castlehaven and Newcestown all in opposition.

In hurling Glen Rovers, the beaten finalists from the last three years, are in Group B, while 2020 champions Blackrock are in Group C.

Cork Premier Senior Draws 2022

Football

  • Group A – St Finbarr’s, Éire Óg, Carbery Rangers, Carrigaline.
  • Group B – Douglas, Valley Rovers, Mallow, Ballincollig.
  • Group C – Clonakilty, Castlehaven, Nemo Rangers, Newcestown.

Hurling

  • Group A – Midleton, Douglas, Kanturk, Newtownshandrum.
  • Group B – Glen Rovers, Erins Own, Na Piarsaigh, Bishopstown.
  • Group C – Sarsfields, Blackrock, St Finbarr’s, Charleville.

The draws for the Senior A championships were made in both codes as well:

Football

  • Group A – Ilen Rovers, Clyda Rovers, Newmarket, O’Donovan Rossa.
  • Group B – Béal Ath An Ghaorthaidh, Dohenys, Bandon, Kiskeam.
  • Group C – St Michael’s, Knocknagree, Bishopstown, Fermoy.

Hurling

  • Group A – Newcestown, Mallow, Cloyne, Fermoy.
  • Group B – Fr O’Neill’s, Blarney, Killeagh, Courcey Rovers.
  • Group C – Carrigtwohill, Bride Rovers, Ballyhea, Ballymartle.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

