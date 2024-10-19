Which Cork stars will experience club joy after Croke Park heartbreak?

AFTER THE COUNTY devastation comes the chance for club rehabilitation.

Any All-Ireland final loss hits hard, as the days and weeks roll on after that inter-county setback, the hope for a player is that the club can provide a source of relief, a chance to mine some success out of a season.

On Sunday week the Galway senior showpiece takes place, with some of those who missed out on Sam Maguire chasing club glory as Corofin play Maigh Cuilinn.

Before that there is hurling silverware on offer tomorrow in Cork. The premier senior final pits Sarsfields against Imokilly (4.15pm), and the senior A curtain-raiser involves Glen Rovers against Blarney (2.15pm).

For 11 of the Cork players involved in the wider squad that fell short in July’s extra-time epic against Clare, the ambition is to avoid a second day of major final regret this year.

*******

Imokilly…

For one Cork player this is a familiar experience, for a younger pair it is something new.

Seamus Harnedy is a mainstay in the county attack, when divisional outfit Imokilly were rattling off three Cork senior final triumphs between 2017 and 2019, he was integral to those winning outcomes. The stat of a goal for the victors in each of those deciders, illustrates the influence of the St Ita’s clubman. The four points he notched in the recent semi-final against Blackrock confirmed his impact has not been diluted.

Imokilly's Seamus Harnedy.

Ciaran Joyce and Daire O’Leary were not involved in Imokilly’s last final, both have rolled off the Cork U20 conveyor belt since. Joyce is established in the Cork senior rearguard, O’Leary is an emerging player who was part of the wider squad this season.

Joyce’s defensive prowess saw him at full-back on dangerman Alan Connolly in the semi-final, O’Leary was outside him on wing, from where he struck two points.

In an Imokilly team packed with talent, their three Cork seniors have key roles to play.

Sarsfields…

The reigning champions are a team an extremely well-drilled and balanced outfit. They have five titles collected since 2008 but have never completed back-to-back championships, missing those opportunites in 2009, 2013 and 2015.

Jack O’Connor and Cathal McCarthy made personal breakthroughs in winning senior medals for the first time last autumn with Sarsfields. They grabbed six points from play between them in that final against Midleton, a repeat of that form here will be appreciated by their club.

McCarthy received his call-up papers to the Cork senior setup this year, injury has derailed his recent club run, but he came on as a late substiute in the semi-final for Sarsfields. O’Connor was sprung from the bench late on in Cork’s decider with Clare, as his club’s main inter-county figure, he will command plenty attention tomorrow.

Sarsfields forward Jack O'Connor.

********

Glen Rovers…

After 97 years at the highest grade of Cork club hurling, Glen Rovers fell through the relegation trapdoor 13 months ago. The demotion was a difficult setback to absorb, but their capacity to mount a challenge for instant recovery was founded on the presence of their leading lights.

At different stages the Downey brothers, Robert and Eoin, and Patrick Horgan shone in Cork colours this summer, but their focus has more recently shifted to club duties. Horgan was sidelined since that final loss to Clare, but restored to full fitness, he fired 2-9 for the Glen in their recent semi-final against Castlelyons.

The Downeys have been kept active, Robert playing at number six and Eoin at midfield in that semi-final. The week before that they helped sister football outfit St Nicholas avoid relegation, Eoin scoring the only goal of that playoff.

All three played for Glen Rovers in the premier senior showpiece three years ago, Horgan has a pair of medals to his name from 2015 and 2016, but restoring their club to the top tier is the sole focus now.

Glen Rovers player Robert Downey.

Blarney…

As Blarney aim to reach the elite level of Cork hurling, they’ll be pinning the bulk of their hopes on their inter-county trio pointing the way. Mark Coleman captains the team from the half-back line, Shane Barrett will operate somewhere in the half-forward line, with Padraig Power stationed close to goal.

Their form is part of a rise the club have enjoyed, winning the premier intermediate title in Cork in 2020. Their star trio of Coleman, Power and Barrett struck 1-18 out of 1-20 in that final success four years ago, Coleman raising 14 white flags on his own.

Blarney's Shane Barrett.

When they won their senior A semi-final a fortnight ago, those three stars contributed 0-13. Last season when they lost the senior A final replay, they shot 0-15 between them. The pattern is clear, their scoring contributions are critical to Blarney’s ambitions.

Barrett is coming off the back of a breakout season with Cork, Coleman and Power have recovered from respective injury challenges to feature this year. They’ll seek to lift their club tomorrow afternoon.

Blarney's Mark Coleman.