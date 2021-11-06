Cork Con end Garryowen's unbeaten start in duel of Crowley and Healy

Munster out-halves Jack Crowley and Ben Healy were on opposing sides this afternoon in Dooradoyle.

Munster out-halves Jack Crowley and Ben Healy were on opposing sides this afternoon in Dooradoyle.

GARRYOWEN’S UNBEATEN START to the Energia All-Ireland League season was ended by Cork Constitution in an enthralling clash at Dooradoyle today.

With Cork Con captain Aidan Moynihan tweaking his hamstring, Munster’s Jack Crowley started at out-half for the visitors and had a fascinating individual duel with his provincial colleague Ben Healy.

Garryowen number 10 Healy looked to be coming out on top, his assured kicking and excellent individual try helping the Light Blues to lead 18-10.

However, even though Healy scored more than him, it was the 21-year-old Crowley who was smiling at the final whistle. He converted Cathal O’Flaherty’s 67th-minute try to edge Con to a hard-fought 23-21 victory.

Brian Hickey’s men, who broke their duck last week against Dublin University, took an early lead into a strong breeze. Crowley slotted over the first of his 13 points with a fourth-minute penalty.

In-form number 8 David Hyland barrelled over the line in the 26th minute following a sustained period of Con pressure. The conversion from Crowley put them into double figures.

That try seemed to wake Garryowen up and a Healy penalty, following Max Abbott’s high tackle on Jamie Shanahan, got them on the scoreboard on the half hour.

Just moments later, the 22-year-old Tipperary native showed why there is so much talk about his talent with a try that lit up this Munster derby.

Ed Barry’s box kick was collected by Colm Quilligan and he quickly slipped the ball inside to Healy. Up against Crowley from 45 metres out, he showed pace and power to score in the corner and then nail the touchline conversion.

Despite losing Tim Ferguson to a yellow card, Garryowen took a 15-10 lead into the break after big carries from the pack created space out wide. Healy’s basketball-style pass released Quilligan for the right corner.

Con looked in deep trouble when Healy’s second penalty stretched the lead to eight points. Crucially, two Crowley penalties kept Con hot on the league leaders’ heels and they went ahead during a final quarter that produced yellows for JJ O’Neill and Jamie Heuston.

Healy’s clearance kick was held up in the wind and second row O’Flaherty brilliantly held off a couple of would-be tacklers to run in from the Garryowen 22 metre-line. Crowley’s conversion suddenly had Con five points clear.

Another well-struck Healy penalty cut the gap to two with 10 minutes remaining, but it was the Corkmen who comfortably closed out the result to come away with a vital victory.

Garryowen’s defeat means there are new leaders of Division 1A. Young Munster have climbed to the summit after Dan Walsh’s maul try on the hour mark guided them to a tense 19-9 win at UCC.

Evan Cusack contributed 14 points for Young Munster (file pic). Source: Ben Whitley/INPHO

Munster youngster Alex Kendellen impressed at number 8 for the students, winning a number of turnover penalties as centre Daniel Squires’ boot kept them in contention.

Defences were on top during the first half, the Cookies leading 9-3 at half-time thanks to three Evan Cusack penalties. They turned around facing into a stiffening wind.

UCC lost Munster academy hooker Scott Buckley to the sin bin after he prevented a penalty being taken quickly. However, Kendellen’s industrious breakdown work earned two more shots for Squires as the arrears were reduced to 12-9.

It was not enough, though, as Young Munster, who brought on Munster’s Calvin Nash, propelled number 8 Walsh over from a well-directed lineout drive. Out-half Cusack took his tally to 14 points, before both kickers missed late penalty attempts.

Five-try UCD made it two home victories on the bounce with a comprehensive 42-17 dismissal of Ballynahinch. With his older brother Garry scoring for Ireland at the nearby Aviva Stadium, UCD captain Jack Ringrose did likewise for the home side at Belfield.

Kevin Croke’s students faced into a strong wind in the first half but led 29-7, a late intercept try from Munster academy scrum half Paddy Patterson pocketing their bonus point. David Ryan, Ringrose and Leinster’s Chris Cosgrave were the other scorers.

UCD captain Jack Ringrose (file pic). Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

UCD out-half James Tarrant had a fine day with the boot, knocking over 14 points. ‘Hinch’s fightback came too late with prop Kyle McCall, who is also part of Adam Craig’s coaching ticket, grabbing their third try in the 79th minute.

Caolan Dooley was the toast of Terenure College after landing a last-gasp penalty to overcome Dublin University 16-15 at College Park.

The young centre’s coolly-struck kick from just inside the Trinity half cleared the crossbar, sparking scenes of jubilation amongst his team-mates as they halted a three-match losing streak.

Trinity had to defend stoutly having lost centre Gavin Jones to the bin. All of the first half’s scores were crammed into a frantic last five minutes, with a penalty from captain Mick O’Kennedy initially nudging the students ahead.

Fleet-footed winger Ronan Quinn rewarded Giuseppe Coyne’s interception by turning the pacy break into a try, but Terenure closed the gap to 8-7 after Craig Adams started and finished a terrific attack involving both backs and forwards.

Dooley split the posts with penalties in the 50th and 55th minutes to put the visitors ahead at 13-8. With five minutes left, Trinity scrum-half Louis O’Reilly’s sniping run earned him the lead score, converted by O’Kennedy.

Caolan Dooley was the last-gasp hero for Terenure College. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Their joy quickly turned to despair, though, as Dooley’s right boot snatched the win for Sean Skehan’s battling ‘Nure side, who host Garryowen in two weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, Lansdowne returned to winning ways courtesy of a convincing 22-5 derby success against Clontarf at Castle Avenue on Friday night.

Clontarf came into this game with four successive wins, but tries from Peter Dooley, Cormac Foley and Daniel McEvoy saw the visitors run out 17-point winners in the end.

Lansdowne broke the deadlock five minutes in, with Dooley touching down for the second week running. They developed a lengthy lineout maul that was rounded off by the Leinster prop’s robust finish.

Young out-half Charlie Tector’s conversion was followed by a missed penalty, but Mark McHugh’s charges did double their lead by the end of the first quarter. Scrum-half Foley raided through a gap to score his fourth try of the campaign.

Despite enjoying some good spells of possession, Clontarf, who were missing Leinster’s Vakh Abdaladze and Brian Deeny from their pack, found themselves squeezed out by the Lansdowne defence on numerous occasions.

Conor Kearns missed a penalty for ‘Tarf before second row Fionn Gilbert’s late charge-down try – he did really well to get his hands on the ball and score before it drifted out of play – spurred them on at 14-5 down.

Both defences gave very little away until Lansdowne replacement Peter Hastie pinged over a penalty in the 63rd minute. Although ‘Tarf pushed hard for at least a losing bonus point, they ended up coughing up a third try with seven minutes remaining.

Busy winger McEvoy picked just the right moment to intercept the ball in defence and sprint the length of the field for an unconverted score in the left corner.

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Results

DIVISION 1A

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 15 TERENURE COLLEGE 16

Dublin University – Tries: Ronan Quinn, Louis O’Reilly; Con: Mick O’Kennedy; Pen: Mick O’Kennedy

– Tries: Ronan Quinn, Louis O’Reilly; Con: Mick O’Kennedy; Pen: Mick O’Kennedy Terenure College – Try: Craig Adams; Con; Caolan Dooley; Pens: Caolan Dooley 3

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Luis Faria; Hugh Twomey, Marcus Kiely, Gavin Jones, Ronan Quinn; Mick O’Kennedy (capt), Louis O’Reilly; Giuseppe Coyne, Ben Nel, Thomas Connolly, Jamie Berrisford, Harry Sheridan, Anthony Ryan, Alan Francis, Diarmuid McCormack.

Replacements: Donnacha Mescal, Bart Vermeulen, Aaron Coleman, Ronan Murphy, Cormac King, Aran Egan.

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Sam Coghan Murray, Colm de Buitléar, Caolan Dooley, Craig Adams; Mark O’Neill, Alan Bennie; Campbell Classon, Levi Vaughan, Andy Keating, Luke Clohessy, Michael Melia, Harrison Brewer, James Connolly, Jordan Coghlan.

Replacements: Conor McCormack, Adam Tuite, Robbie Lalor, Conall Boomer, Tiarnan Neville, Jake Swaine.

UCC 9 YOUNG MUNSTER 19

UCC – Pens: Daniel Squires 3

– Pens: Daniel Squires 3 Young Munster – Try: Dan Walsh; Con: Evan Cusack; Pens: Evan Cusack 4

UCC: George Coomber; Louis Bruce, Darragh French, Daniel Squires, Matthew Bowen; Cian Whooley, Louis Kahn; Alessandro Heaney, Scott Buckley, James French, Jack Kelleher (capt), Sam O’Sullivan, Jack O’Sullivan, Finn Burke, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Billy Kingston, Corey Hanlon, Patrick McBarron, Michael Cogan, Billy Kiernan, Luke Kerr.

YOUNG MUNSTER: Conor Hayes; Jack Harrington, Pa Ryan, Harry Fleming, Shay McCarthy; Evan Cusack, Jack Lyons; David Begley, Mark O’Mara, Conor Bartley, Eoin O’Connor, Sean Rigney, Alan Kennedy (capt), John Foley, Dan Walsh.

Replacements: Mikey Doran, Colm Skehan, Tom Goggin, Bailey Faloon, Adam Maher, Calvin Nash.

UCD 42 BALLYNAHINCH 17

UCD – Tries: David Ryan, Jack Ringrose, Chris Cosgrave, Paddy Patterson, Jamie Murphy; Cons: James Tarrant 4; Pens: James Tarrant 2, Chris Cosgrave

– Tries: David Ryan, Jack Ringrose, Chris Cosgrave, Paddy Patterson, Jamie Murphy; Cons: James Tarrant 4; Pens: James Tarrant 2, Chris Cosgrave Ballynahinch – Tries: Conor McAuley, Shane Ball, Kyle McCall; Con: Greg Hutley

UCD: Chris Cosgrave; David Heavey, David Ryan, James Moriarty, Jack Ringrose (capt); James Tarrant, Paddy Patterson; Chris Hennessy, Bobby Sheehan, Evin Coyle, Diarmuid Mangan, Mark Morrissey, Alec Byrne, Sean O’Brien, Ronan Foley.

Replacements: Richie Bergin, Jack Boyle, Rory McGuire, Josh Murphy, Harry Donnelly, Jamie Murphy.

BALLYNAHINCH: Shane Ball; Paddy Wright, Ryan Wilson, Rory Butler, Aaron Cairns; Greg Hutley, Conor McAuley; Peter Cooper, Tom Stewart, Kyle McCall, James Simpson, John Donnan, Zack McCall (capt), Reuben Crothers, Marcus Rea.

Replacements: John Dickson, Oli Loughead, Thomas Donnan, Bradley Luney, Chris Gibson, Tagen Strydom.

GARRYOWEN 21 CORK CONSTITUTION 23

Garryowen – Tries: Ben Healy, Colm Quilligan; Con: Ben Healy; Pens: Ben Healy 3

– Tries: Ben Healy, Colm Quilligan; Con: Ben Healy; Pens: Ben Healy 3 Cork Constitution – Tries: David Hyland, Cathal O’Flaherty; Cons: Jack Crowley 2; Pens: Jack Crowley 3

GARRYOWEN: Jamie Heuston; Colm Quilligan, Bryan Fitzgerald, Jack Delaney, Jamie Shanahan; Ben Healy, Ed Barry; Mark Donnelly, Dylan Murphy, Darragh McCarthy, Paddy Kelly, Kevin Seymour (capt), Tim Ferguson, Jonny Keane, Sean Rennison.

Replacements: Larry Kelly, Niall Horan, Roy Whelan, Aaron Cosgrove, Alex Wood, Cian Hurley.

CORK CONSTITUTION: Sean French; JJ O’Neill, Greg Higgins, Niall Kenneally, Rob Jermyn; Jack Crowley, Duncan Williams; Liam O’Connor, Max Abbott, Paddy Casey, Cian Barry, Cathal O’Flaherty, John Forde, Michael Casey, David Hyland.

Replacements: Jack Dinneen, Dylan Murphy, Eoin Quilter, John Beamish, John Poland, Tomas Quinlan.

CLONTARF 5 LANSDOWNE 22

Clontarf – Try: Fionn Gilbert

– Try: Fionn Gilbert Lansdowne – Tries: Peter Dooley, Cormac Foley, Daniel McEvoy; Cons: Charlie Tector 2; Pen: Peter Hastie

CLONTARF: Tadhg Bird; Ben Woods, Michael Courtney, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Jack Power; Conor Kearns, Angus Lloyd; Darragh Bolger, Dylan Donnellan, Ben Griffin, Fionn Gilbert, Cormac Daly, Martin Moloney, Max Kearney, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Barry Gray, Jack Carroll, Ed Kelly, Adrian D’Arcy, Alan Foley, Michael Brown.

LANSDOWNE: Stephen Madigan; Daniel McEvoy, Andy Marks, Corey Reid, Liam O’Sullivan; Charlie Tector, Cormac Foley; Peter Dooley, Luke Thompson, Greg McGrath, Joey Szpara, Jack Dwan, Jack O’Sullivan (capt), Michael O’Brien, Clive Ross.

Replacements: Jamie Kavanagh, Frank Kavanagh, Matthew Healy, Dan Murphy, James Kenny, Peter Hastie.

DIVISION 1B

OLD WESLEY 16 MALONE 11

Old Wesley – Try: Reuben Pim; Con: Ian Cassidy; Pens: Ian Cassidy 3

– Try: Reuben Pim; Con: Ian Cassidy; Pens: Ian Cassidy 3 Malone – Try: Andy Bryan; Pens: Rory Campbell 2

OLD WESLEY: Conor Gaston; Tommy O’Callaghan, James O’Donovan, Eoin Deegan, Nathan Randles; Paddy McKenzie, Ian Cassidy; Harry Noonan, Ben Burns, Cronan Gleeson, JJ O’Dea, Iain McGann (capt), Will Fay, Alastair Hoban, Reuben Pim.

Replacements: Howard Noonan, Sam Kenny, Paul Derham, David Poff, Josh Miller, Charlie O’Regan.

MALONE: Aaron Sexton; Rory Campbell, David McMaster, Ben McCaughey, Andy Bryans; Callum Smith, Lewis Finlay; Tommy O’Hagan, Claytan Milligan, Gareth Milasinovich, James McAlister, Adam McNamee, Dan Kerr, Dave Cave (capt), Max Porter.

Replacements: Harry Andrews, Aidan McSwiggan, Stewart McKendrick, Conor Spence, Matthew Neill, Ricky Greenwood.

CITY OF ARMAGH 13 NAVAN 18

City of Armagh – Try: Kyle Faloon; Con: Kyle Faloon; Pens: Kyle Faloon

– Try: Kyle Faloon; Con: Kyle Faloon; Pens: Kyle Faloon Navan – Tries: Hardus van Eeden, Ben Daly, Evan Dixon; Pen: Ben Daly

CITY OF ARMAGH: Kyle Faloon; Andrew Willis, Matthew Hooks, Evin Crummie, Dylan Nelson; Harry Boyd, Alex Johnston; Peter Lamb, Jonny Morton, Paul Mullen, Josh McKinley, John Glasgow, James Hanna, Ryan O’Neill, Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Jack Treanor, Philip Fletcher, Sam Glasgow, Ryan Finlay, Gerard Treanor, Chris Colvin.

NAVAN: Paddy Fox; Rory Gordon, Sean McEntagart, Evan Dixon, Ben McEntagart; Ben Daly, Mark Farrell; Niall Farrelly, Jack Nelson, Eoin King, Colm Carpenter, Conor Hand, Shane Faulkner, Conor Farrell (capt), Hardus van Eeden.

Replacements: David Clarke, Liam Carroll, Conor Ryan, Andrew Doyle, Colm O’Reilly, Keith Kavanagh.

BANBRIDGE 22 NAAS 28

Banbridge – Tries: Peter Cromie 2, Adam Doherty, Michael Cromie; Con: Adam Doherty

– Tries: Peter Cromie 2, Adam Doherty, Michael Cromie; Con: Adam Doherty Naas – Tries: Gary Kavanagh, Donal Conroy, Peter Osborne, Paulie Tolofua; Cons: Peter Osborne 4

BANBRIDGE: Adam Doherty; Conor Field, Joseph Finnegan, Josh Cromie, Ross Cartmill; Andrew Morrison, Neil Kilpatrick; Michael Cromie (capt), Peter Cromie, Stuart Cromie, Alex Thompson, Brendan McSorley, Max Lyttle, Matthew Laird, Robin Sinton.

Replacements: Tim Savage, Josh Chambers, Alex Weir, Joshua Cunningham, Lewis Nelmes, Jonny Little.

NAAS: Peter Osborne (capt); Sam Cahill, Gary Kavanagh, Matt Stapleton, Donal Conroy; Bryan Croke, Tim Murphy; Conor Doyle, Connor Johnson, Adam Coyle, Paul Monahan, David Benn, Cillian Dempsey, Will O’Brien, Ryan Casey.

Replacements: John Sutton, Peter King, Paulie Tolofua, Patrick O’Flaherty, Connor Halpenny, Fionn Higgins.

OLD BELVEDERE 20 HIGHFIELD 24

Old Belvedere – Tries: John McKee, James McKeown, Colm Hogan; Con: Justin Leonard; Pen: Justin Leonard

– Tries: John McKee, James McKeown, Colm Hogan; Con: Justin Leonard; Pen: Justin Leonard Highfield – Tries: Miah Cronin 2, Sean Quaid; Cons: Shane O’Riordan 3; Pen: Shane O’Riordan

OLD BELVEDERE: Colm Hogan; James McKeown, Robbie Deegan, Jack Gilheany, Ariel Robles; Justin Leonard, Aaron Atkinson; Jerry Cahir, John McKee, Ryan McMahon, Connor Owende (capt), Paddy Dowling, Colin Mallon, Calum Dowling, Tom Ryan.

Replacements: Shane O’Hehir, Hugh Flood, Dean Moore, Fionn McWey, Tommy Whittle, Jack Keating.

HIGHFIELD: Sam Burns; Gavin O’Leary, Paddy O’Toole, Mark Dorgan, Paul Stack; Shane O’Riordan, Chris Banon (capt); James Rochford, Robert Murphy, Daragh Fitzgerald, Fintan O’Sullivan, Dave O’Connell, Ryan Murphy, Cathal Gallagher, Miah Cronin.

Replacements: Travis Coomey, Michael Dillane, Sean Garrett, Eddie Earle, Sean Quaid, Colin O’Neill.

SHANNON 17 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 21

Shannon – Tries: Charlie Carmody, Killian Dineen; Cons: Jake Flannery 2; Pen: Jake Flannery

– Tries: Charlie Carmody, Killian Dineen; Cons: Jake Flannery 2; Pen: Jake Flannery St. Mary’s College – Tries: Craig Kennedy, Mick O’Gara; Con: Conor Dean; Pens: Conor Dean 2; Drop: Conor Dean

SHANNON: Jamie McGarry; Ikem Ugwueru, Killian Dineen, Alan Flannery, Aran Hehir; Jake Flannery, Ethan Coughlan; Conor Glynn, Jordan Prenderville, Luke Rigney, Odhran Ring, Sean McCarthy, Kelvin Brown, Charlie Carmody, Daniel Okeke.

Replacements: Declan Moore, Darragh McSweeney, Kieran Ryan, John O’Sullivan, Darren Gavin, Lee Nicholas.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Dave Fanagan; Matt Timmons, Myles Carey, Mick O’Gara, Craig Kennedy; Conor Dean, Mark Fogarty; Tom O’Reilly, Richie Halpin (capt), Michael McCormack, Liam Corcoran, Ian Wickham, Daniel Lyons, Niall Hurley, Ronan Watters.

Replacements: Steven O’Brien, Padraig Dundon, Loris Nikolov, Daniel Leane, Colm Reilly, Ruairi Shields.

DIVISION 2A

Ballymena 44 MU Barnhall 25

Old Crescent 33 Dolphin 12

Queen’s University 21 Cashel 27

Rainey Old Boys 24 Nenagh Ormond 12

Buccaneers 24 UL Bohemians 17

DIVISION 2B

Dungannon 26 Malahide 12

Galwegians 14 Belfast Harlequins 16

Greystones 48 Blackrock College 29

Sligo 13 Ballina 13

Wanderers 3 Galway Corinthians 41

DIVISION 2C