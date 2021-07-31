All eyes are on Semple Stadium this evening.
Cork 1-8 Dublin 0-8
23 mins – Patrick Horgan and Donal Burke both size up frees, Horgan scores but Burke misses. A yellow card for Cork’s Sean O’Donoghue.
20 mins – Cork 1-7 Dublin 0-8
Back out after the water break and it’s a point by Robbie O’Flynn, his second of the game, that puts Cork three clear before a mighty score from Liam Rushe cuts the gap.
First-half water break: Cork 1-6 Dublin 0-7
18 mins – Cork 1-6 Dublin 0-7
A decisive burst by Cork as this time they do hit the net! It’s a first senior championship goal for Tim O’Mahony, the wing-back raiding forward. He previously played in attack, netting in the 2017 Munster U21 final and this time takes his chance after being fed by Robbie O’Flynn, slips by Liam Rushe and charges up the centre before finishing.
Moments before Patrick Horgan pointed a free and moments later Donal Burke scored a ’65.
Goal for Cork from Tim O’Mahony!
Goal chance! Again Cork nearly get in and it’s the familar sight of Jack O’Connor exploding down the left endline and batting a shot that is just the wrong side of the post.
13 mins – Dublin 0-6 Cork 0-5
Little time to draw breath in this one. Robbie O’Flynn hauls Cork level, then a Burke pointed free restores Dublin’s advantage.
11 mins – Dublin 0-5 Cork 0-4
Strong Dublin response as Cian O’Sullivan and Donal Burke supply points, the latter after huge work rate by Dublin.
Goal chance! Cork get their running game and unlock the Dublin defence after a searing run from Darragh Fitzgibbon. Robbie O’Flynn has the chance to shoot but it’s from close range as an advancing Alan Nolan blocks him.
Cork 0-4 Dublin 0-3
Jack O’Connor clips Cork ahead after a pass was popped across by Harnedy. Cian Boland then shoots Dublin’s second wide of the game.
7 mins – Cork 0-3 Dublin 0-3
Seamus Harnedy brings Cork level with a superb score.
6 mins – Dublin 0-3 Cork 0-2
All square thanks to Conor Cahalane for Cork before Cian O’Sullivan restores Dublin’s lead.
5 mins – Dublin 0-2 Cork 0-1
Lovely strike by Patrick Horgan opens Cork’s account.
Darragh Fitzgibbon lashes one from distance for Cork but it tails wide. At the other end Dublin almost get through for a goal but Cork, who have started nervously scramble to clear.
Half a goal chance for Dublin earlier in that move but Ronan Hayes, back in the starting side, was foiled by a Patrick Collins save when he shot from a narrow angle.
3 mins – Dublin 0-2 Cork 0-0
Strong start by Dublin, a Donal Burke point, this time from a free, doubles their advantage.
1 min – Dublin 0-1 Cork 0-0
Donal Burke shoots over the opening point of the game.
All set to go in Thurles, who’ll book their place in the semi-finals next weekend?
Both teams to line out as selected.
James Owens of Wexford is the referee for this one.
And here’s the Dublin team selected to start:
1. Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)
2. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s), 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 4. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)
5. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille), 6. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna), 7. James Madden (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)
8. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s), 9. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)
10. Danny Sutcliffe (St Jude’s), 11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 12. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)
13. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh), 14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s)
Here is the Cork team named to start:
1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra).
5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Mark Coleman (Blarney), 7. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills).
8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 9. Luke Meade (Newcestown).
10. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own).
13. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), 14. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers).
Evening all and welcome along to our coverage of the second All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final.
Waterford defeated Tipperary 4-28 to 2-27 earlier today in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, now it’s the turn of Cork and Dublin to face off.
Throw in at Semple Stadium is 7pm.
