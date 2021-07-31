7 mins ago

18 mins – Cork 1-6 Dublin 0-7

A decisive burst by Cork as this time they do hit the net! It’s a first senior championship goal for Tim O’Mahony, the wing-back raiding forward. He previously played in attack, netting in the 2017 Munster U21 final and this time takes his chance after being fed by Robbie O’Flynn, slips by Liam Rushe and charges up the centre before finishing.

Moments before Patrick Horgan pointed a free and moments later Donal Burke scored a ’65.