Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 2 June 2021
Mixed news on injury front for Cork football duo Sheehan and Powter after Clare game

Young defender Daniel O’Mahony also came off injured in Ennis.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 2 Jun 2021, 6:00 AM
30 minutes ago 173 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5454570
Cork footballers Ciaran Sheehan and Sean Powter.
Image: INPHO
Cork footballers Ciaran Sheehan and Sean Powter.
Cork footballers Ciaran Sheehan and Sean Powter.
Image: INPHO

CORK FOOTBALLER CIARAN Sheehan has suffered a fresh injury blow after damaging his knee in last Sunday’s league game against Clare, while the news is more positive about star defender Sean Powter who came off in the same game with a hamstring problem.

Both players were forced off through injury during the match in Cusack Park, as was young Cork defender Daniel O’Mahony. Both Powter and O’Mahony are likely to miss Saturday week’s relegation play-off against Westmeath but will return in time for championship.

The outlook on the injury front for Sheehan is less clear. He sustained a meniscus tear during the first half when he was fouled for a free that Cork converted, subsequently coming off in the 21st minute.

The full extent of the 2010 All-Ireland winner’s injury is unknown and he is set to get it fully assessed later this week at Santry Sports Surgery Clinic.

2010 All-Ireland winner Sheehan missed last winter’s championship with a knee problem that required a minor operation. The former Carlton AFL player had only rejoined the inter-county scene at the start of 2020, returning to the Cork camp after a six-season absence.

Powter, man-of-the-match in Cork’s Munster semi-final win over Kerry last November, has a slight hamstring issue. A scan revealed he has not incurred a severe setback, a boost for a player who has seen a promising career stalled by injuries.

O’Mahony, who has enjoyed a bright campaign after graduating from last year’s Cork U20 team, is facing a layoff of two to four weeks after hurting his hamstring.

That duo should be in the frame for Cork’s Munster championship opener on 10 July against Limerick or Waterford at the provincial semi-final stage.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

