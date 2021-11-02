Cork confirm underage GAA managers with Billy Morgan joining U20 team as selector

CORK HAVE CONFIRMED their underage GAA management setups for next season with All-Ireland senior winning boss Billy Morgan a notable inclusion as selector for the U20 footballers.

Morgan is set to work alongside Bobbie O’Dwyer, who has been installed as the new U20 football boss. O’Dwyer guided Cork to All-Ireland minor glory in 2019, while he was a senior selector this year alongside Ronan McCarthy.

Former Cork footballer James Masters will also be part of the U20 management setup, along with Ollie O’Sullivan and Kieran Cronin.

All-Ireland senior winning camogie boss Paudie Murray is the new Cork minor hurling manager while Donal O’Mahony, a recent senior selector, takes the reins of the U20 team. Both appointments had been expected and were ratified at tonight’s Cork county board meeting.

Murray’s brother Kevin will coach the minor hurling side, reprising a role he served for the camogie setup in recent years, with 1999 Cork All-Ireland winner Fergal McCormack also involved. O’Mahony will be joined by Fergal Condon, Brendan Coleman, Traolach Martin and two-time Cork All-Ireland senior winner Tom Kenny in his coaching setup.

Tonight’s meeting also saw Keith Ricken rubber-stamped as the new senior football boss, along with the addition of Noel Furlong and Pat Mulcahy to the senior hurling setup.