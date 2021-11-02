Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 2 November 2021
Cork confirm underage GAA managers with Billy Morgan joining U20 team as selector

Donal O’Mahony, Bobbie O’Dwyer and Paudie Murray are at the helm of Cork teams for 2022.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 2 Nov 2021, 9:51 PM
CORK HAVE CONFIRMED their underage GAA management setups for next season with All-Ireland senior winning boss Billy Morgan a notable inclusion as selector for the U20 footballers.

pjimage (8) Donal O'Mahony, Bobbie O'Dwyer and Paudie Murray. Source: INPHO

Morgan is set to work alongside Bobbie O’Dwyer, who has been installed as the new U20 football boss. O’Dwyer guided Cork to All-Ireland minor glory in 2019, while he was a senior selector this year alongside Ronan McCarthy.

Former Cork footballer James Masters will also be part of the U20 management setup, along with Ollie O’Sullivan and Kieran Cronin.

billy-morgan Billy Morgan has enjoyed huge success with UCC. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

All-Ireland senior winning camogie boss Paudie Murray is the new Cork minor hurling manager while Donal O’Mahony, a recent senior selector, takes the reins of the U20 team. Both appointments had been expected and were ratified at tonight’s Cork county board meeting.

Murray’s brother Kevin will coach the minor hurling side, reprising a role he served for the camogie setup in recent years, with 1999 Cork All-Ireland winner Fergal McCormack also involved. O’Mahony will be joined by Fergal Condon, Brendan Coleman, Traolach Martin and two-time Cork All-Ireland senior winner Tom Kenny in his coaching setup.

Tonight’s meeting also saw Keith Ricken rubber-stamped as the new senior football boss, along with the addition of Noel Furlong and Pat Mulcahy to the senior hurling setup.

