Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Cork great Teddy McCarthy.
# RIP
Tributes paid after Cork All-Ireland winning great Teddy McCarthy passes away
McCarthy made GAA history in 1990.
905
2
9 minutes ago

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid after Cork GAA great Teddy McCarthy passed away suddenly today.

McCarthy was the only man to win All-Ireland senior hurling and football championship medals in the same year, achieving that historic feat in 1990 when Cork won the double.

He was midfield for the hurling success against Galway as he scored 0-3 and played wing-forward in the football victory over Meath.

Sarsfields hurling club paid tribute to one of their greatest stars.

“We at Sarsfields Hurling Club are beyond devastated at the sudden passing of our much loved Vice-Chairman, Teddy McCarthy. Teddy was our most famous of players and the only player to win All-Ireland inter-county hurling and football medals in the same season. Teddy was a true ambassador for our club and the GAA wider family. His passing has left a huge void for all our members both young and old and he will be hugely missed by all. The Club wishes to extend our deepest condolences to his wife Oonagh, sons Cian and Niall and daughter Sinead and other family members.”

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     