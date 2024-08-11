LIVE: Cork v Galway, All-Ireland camogie final

Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the 2024 All-Ireland senior camogie final between defending champions Cork and Galway.

Cork are looking to retain the O’Duffy Cup for the first time since their back-to-back success of 2017 and 2018. Meanwhile, Cathal Murray’s Galway are out to avenge for the 12-point defeat they suffered at the hands of Cork in June, and end a three-year wait for All-Ireland success.

We’ll have team news for you in the next few minutes as we edge towards the 5.15pm throw-in.