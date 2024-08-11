LIVE: Cork v Galway, All-Ireland camogie final

Cork have just won the intermediate All-Ireland final after an absorbing contest with Kilkenny. Earlier today, Tipperary hit a late winner against Laois to capture the Junior crown.
And here is how Galway have been named to line out:
1. Sarah Healy (St Thomas)
2. Rachael Hanniffy (Oranmore Maree), 3. Roisin Black (Oranmore Maree), 4. Dervla Higgins (Athenry)
5. Annmarie Starr (Killimor), 6. Aine Keane (St Thomas), 7. Ciara Higgins (Davitts)
8. Niamh Hanniffy (Oranmore Maree), 9. Niamh Kilkenny (Pearses)
10. Aoife Donoghue (Mullagh), 11. Niamh McPeake (Liam Mellows), 12. Olwen Rabbitte (Athenry)
13. Carrie Dolan (Clarinbridge), 14. Niamh Mallon (Sarsfields), 15. Ailish O’Reilly (Oranmore Maree)
Here’s how Cork are named to line out:
1. Amy Lee (Na Piarsaigh)
2. Meadbh Murphy (Ballinora), 3. Izzy O’Regan (Ballygarvan), 4. Pamela Mackey (Douglas)
5. Hannah Looney (Killeagh), 6. Laura Treacy (Killeagh), 7. Laura Hayes (St Catherines)
8. Aisling Thompson (Milford), 9. Aoife Healy (Aghada)
10. Saoirse McCarthy (Courcey Rovers), 11. Fiona Keating (Courcey Rovers), 12. Cliona Healy (Aghabullogue)
13. Amy O’Connor (St Vincent’s), 14. Katrina Mackey (Douglas), 15. Orlaith Cahalane (St Finbarrs)
Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the 2024 All-Ireland senior camogie final between defending champions Cork and Galway.
Cork are looking to retain the O’Duffy Cup for the first time since their back-to-back success of 2017 and 2018. Meanwhile, Cathal Murray’s Galway are out to avenge for the 12-point defeat they suffered at the hands of Cork in June, and end a three-year wait for All-Ireland success.
We’ll have team news for you in the next few minutes as we edge towards the 5.15pm throw-in.
