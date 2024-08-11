Cork aim to avenge 2021 defeat against new-look Galway

CORK’S FORM COMING into Sunday’s All-Ireland camogie final against Galway could hardly be more impressive.

In their six games this summer, their average result has been a 19-point victory. The highest total they’ve conceded in the All-Ireland series was 1-7. There’s a feeling brewing there could be something a bit special about this Cork side.

The full-forward line of Amy O’Connor, who blitzed a two-minute hat-trick in last year’s final, Katrina Mackey, and breakthrough star Orlaith Cahalane have scored 10-54 between them this year.

Their unbreakable backline has All-Star defender Méabh Cahalane to add back into contention for a final berth.

Ger Manley has kept together the experienced names and mixed in some impressive young talent for his first year in charge.

The counterpoint to Cork’s form is to ask how much their mettle has been tested. Their last five games have been won by double-digit margins. Three of those, including the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin, were won by 20 points or more.

Galway were dispatched by 2-16 to 1-7 in their group meeting six weeks ago but there is a feeling they didn’t show their full hand in that dead-rubber fixture.

The Trisbeswomen are not lacking as regards battle-hardness. They came out the wrong side of a nail-biting League final against Tipperary but reversed that one-point margin in the All-Ireland semi led by veteran Niamh Kilkenny, Niamh Mallon, and Carrie Dolan.

They had to fight for a group-stage draw with Wexford and to register three-point wins over Dublin and Waterford in the quarter-final.

Whether they pulled the handbrake or not, they’ll have learned plenty from their trip to Leeside to face Cork.

Galway are appearing in their first final since beating the Rebels in 2021. That day, they outscored Cork 1-4 to 0-1 coming down the stretch for a three-point victory.

Since then, their defence, minus Shauna Healy, Sarah Dervan, Caitriona Cormican, Emma Helebert, and injury-hit Siobhán Gardiner, has been completely reshaped. Centre-forward Sarah Spellman, full-forward Siobhán McGrath, and wing-forward Catherine Finnerty have moved on from that 2021 team.

Their county has already experienced All-Ireland heartbreak in the men’s and women’s football finals. Under the shrewd leadership of Cathal Murray, can their remaining stars steel a team in transition to capture an All-Ireland camogie title?

Cork are in their fourth All-Ireland in a row, having lost two before winning last year. Their panel has stayed together and is deeper as a result, contributing 1-6 off the bench in the All-Ireland semi-final.

They will enter as heavy favourites but surely one big test stands between them and the O’Duffy Cup.