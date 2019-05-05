This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 0 °C Sunday 5 May, 2019
Poll: Who will win today's 2019 Division 1 league final - Cork or Galway?

Throw-in at Parnell Park is 4pm, and the action will be shown live on TG4.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 5 May 2019, 6:20 AM
The big one: Cork v Galway.
Image: Sportsfile.
Image: Sportsfile.

AFTER ANOTHER EXCITING Division 1 Lidl Ladies National Football League campaign, who will come out on top — Cork or Galway?

With Waterford and Kerry going head-to-head in the Division 2 encounter beforehand at Parnell Park, the Rebels and Tribeswomen face off at 4pm [live on TG4].

Will it be a 12th title for Cork, or a first for Galway?

Tim Rabbitte’s side have been the form team of 2019 so far, losing just one of their fixtures, and that was to All-Ireland champions Dublin.

Ephie Fitzgerald’s Leesiders, meanwhile, recorded back-to-back wins over the Jackies in the past few weeks, and will be gunning to go after missing out on last year’s decider.

Today, they seek their sixth title in seven years, while Galway are in their first national decider since 2015.

The teams are named, the countdown to throw-in is on, but who will it be?


Poll Results:

Cork (31)
Galway (14)


