Imokilly storm clear in second half to defeat Sarsfields and land Cork hurling crown

Imokilly 1-23

Sarsfields 0-17

DIVISIONAL OUTFIT IMOKILLY reign supreme in Cork senior hurling again, as they slipped into a higher gear in the second half to storm past title holders Sarsfields in today’s final.

Trailing by six at the break, Imokilly ran out nine-point victors as they harnessed the powerful win at their backs in the second half.

Man-of-the-match Jack Leahy rifled over eleven points for Imokilly, while Cork senior Ciaran Joyce was immense at the heart of their defence.

The crucial score arrived three minutes into the second half, Imokilly pouncing for the only goal of the game as Bill Cooper overturned a short Sarsfields kickout, feeding Adam Murphy and he finished emphatically to the net.

Daniel Kearney and Diarmuid Healy. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Imokilly: Jack Leahy 0-11 (0-7f, 0-1 ’65), Adam Murphy 1-0, Shane Hegarty 0-3, Sean Desmond 0-3, Seamus Harnedy 0-2, Eoin Davis 0-1 (0-1f), Diarmuid Healy 0-1, Mike Kelly 0-1, Barry Lawton 0-1.

Scorers for Sarsfields: Daniel Hogan 0-5 (0-2f), Jack O’Connor 0-2, Aaron Myers 0-2, Paul Leopold 0-1, Conor O’Sullivan 0-1, Bryan Murphy 0-1, Cian Darcy 0-1, Daniel Kearney 0-1, Cathal McCarthy 0-1, Colm McCarthy 0-1.

Imokilly

Eoin Davis (St Catherine’s)

Timmy Wilk (Cobh), Mike Russell (Aghada), Ciaran O’Brien (St Ita’s – captain)

Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill), John Cronin (Lisgoold)

Shane Hegarty (Dungourney), Bill Cooper (Youghal)

Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr), Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

Adam Murphy (Watergrasshill), Sean Desmond (Watergrasshill), Jack Leahy (Dungourney).

Subs

17. Kevin O’Neill (Watergrasshill) for Russell (35)

18. Mike Kelly (Castlemartyr) for Murphy (47)

30. Barry Lawton (Castlemartyr) for Healy (52)

20. Will Leahy (Aghada) for Desmond (62)

Sarsfields

Donnacha McCarthy

Paul Leopold, Craig Leahy, Conor O’Sullivan

Luke Elliott, Eoghan Murphy, Bryan Murphy

Cian Darcy, Daniel Kearney

Jack O’Connor, Daniel Hogan, Aaron Myers

Shane O’Regan, James Sweeney, Colm McCarthy.

Subs

22. Cathal McCarthy for O’Regan (half-time)

21. Liam Healy for Sweeney (39)

24. Killian Murphy for Kearney (52)

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown)