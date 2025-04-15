Cork snatch Tipperary draw with late free to book Munster U20 final date with Kerry

Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 football championship

Phase 2 Round 3

Kerry 3-23 Clare 0-11

Cork 1-11 Tipperary 0-14

O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling championship (Tier 2) – Round 3

Antrim 3-23 Meath 2-10

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship

Offaly 1-15 Laois 2-9

****

CORK HAVE BOOKED their place in the final of the Munster U20 football championship after Bryan Hayes kicked a late free to snatch a draw against Tipperary.

After losing heavily to Kerry last week, Cork went into the tie knowing that a draw would be enough to put them through to the decider against the Kingdom on Monday, 28 April. Hayes, who finished with four points, converted the last-gasp free to send Cork into the decider on scoring difference.

Advertisement

Tipperary made the stronger start to proceedings, with Daithí Hogan scoring in the opening minutes before Billy Tierney sent over a two-pointer.

Dylan O’Neill, who later went off with an injury, then slotted a crucial goal for Cork in the 13th minute as the sides exchanged scores to keep them at level pegging up to the 20th minute. Tipperary then opened up a two-point lead but it was Cork who lead at the break by one following a two-pointer from Hayes and an Aaron O’Sullivan score.

Cork kept their noses in front after the restart but Tipperary continued to press and Joe Higgins levelled matters with a two-pointer before Hogan edged the Premier County into the lead.

Hayes’s free at the death rescued Cork to secure their place in the final.

Meanwhile, Tomás Ó Sé’s Kerry — who are already in the Munster final after beating Cork and Tipperary — racked up a 3-23 to 0-11 scoreline against Clare. Killian Dennehy lifted their first green flag in the first minute of the game before Eddie Healy added their second just before the end of the first quarter. Tomás Kennedy supplied the third goal in the 21st minute to put 13 points clear and cruising to victory.

GOAL for @AontroimGAA! 🟡⚪️



Fiontan Bradley goes bold and shoots low from the 21! 🔥



Watch @gaaleinster U20 Hurling Championship LIVE on https://t.co/yMkMTpFmTc 📺 pic.twitter.com/oAw1EFTDq3 — Clubber (@clubber) April 15, 2025

In the Leinster minor football championship, Offaly goalkeeper Jack Ryan nailed a late two-pointer to help seal a crucial win for the Faithful against Laois. It was a win or bust clash for both sides, with the winners Offaly progressing to the preliminary quarter-finals while Laois head for the second tier competition.

GOAL for @AontroimGAA! 🟡⚪️



Fiontan Bradley goes bold and shoots low from the 21! 🔥



Watch @gaaleinster U20 Hurling Championship LIVE on https://t.co/yMkMTpFmTc 📺 pic.twitter.com/oAw1EFTDq3 — Clubber (@clubber) April 15, 2025

Antrim got the better of Meath in the Leinster U20 hurling championship. Fiontan Bradley scored a brilliant goal from a free on the 21′ to help Antrim into a 1-13 to 2-2 half-time lead, with the Saffrons pushing on for victory in the second half.