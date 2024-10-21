'They've turned into fierce leaders' - New Cork generation powering Imokilly to top

WHEN THE FINAL whistle blasted to bring yesterday’s Cork county hurling final to a close, the atmosphere felt oddly low-key.

That stemmed in part from the weather, the bitingly cold gale that blew down to the Blackrock End was a dominating factor all afternoon, and in part from the lack of jeopardy to the outcome in the finale – Imokilly outscoring Sarsfields 0-12 to 0-1 from the 49th minute on to achieve a resounding victory.

There was also the divisional team question and the future of the concept. It is a debate that rages in local GAA circles Cork, and their neighbours Kerry, whenever a combination outfit is successful. Imokilly are typical of all divisional sides in that they don’t attract a large support base, but their array of classy and powerful hurlers have made them the clearly dominant team in this year’s championship in Cork.

“People are saying all year, ye’re only a division, but literally tonight when we’re going out we’re like a club, we all get on very well”, remarked Imokilly’s defensive powerhouse Ciarán Joyce afterwards.

“Even at half-time we were only saying to ourselves how great we get on. It showed in the second half there, we were fighting for every ball like we’re a club. They’re a great bunch of lads to be honest.”

For Imokilly, success on this scale is not new. Yesterday was their fourth title in eight campaigns, adding to the three-in-a-row completed between 2017 and 2019, while it helped make amends for last year’s semi-final loss at the hands of Sarsfields, conceding a goal in the depths of injury-time that sent that match to extra-time, created a layer of additional pain to the defeat.

Seamus Harnedy may not have repeated his trick of netting in each of the 2017-19 final wins, but the long-serving Cork attacker nailed a pair of vital second-half points. The experienced promptings of John Cronin, Bill Cooper, and Brian Lawton – who have all previously represented Cork in senior championship combat – served Imokilly well.

The infusion of youth to the Imokilly team is most striking.

Timmy Wilk and John Cronin celebrate. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Timmy Wilk, Joyce, Daire O’Leary, Diarmuid Healy, and Jack Leahy were all teenagers when the three-in-a-row was clinched five years ago.

Yesterday they were all starting. In the summer of 2021 that quintet all claimed All-Ireland underage medals at either U20 or minor level. They advertised their prowess then and have continued to travel in an upward trajectory.

Joyce is an established force with Cork, a Young Hurler of the Year nominee last year, the earner of an All-Star nomination this year. He was terrific yesterday, particularly in that opening period when Imokilly were under siege as they faced the elements and phases of Sarsfields controlling the play.

The last score before the break was telling. Imokilly trailed by seven as Sarsfields attacked, but Joyce turned over Shane O’Regan and launched a move that culminated in team-mate Sean Desmond pointing.

He continued to ignite his team’s charge in the second half, in one spell with five minutes left, he won a free that was pointed by Leahy and set up Barry Lawton for a score, both moves occurring in quick succession.

Alongside him was O’Leary, the Watergrasshill man who was on the extended Cork senior squad this season. He grew in prominence as the game progressed, his intelligent deliveries setting up two points during that late Imokilly scoring spree.

Joyce and O’Leary helped erect a defensive barrier in the half-back line, and if the ball escaped behind him Wilk was a player to the fore, one withering shoulder stopping an Aaron Myers run as Sarsfields had the scent of a goal chance in the second half.

Leahy took the TG4 man-of-the-match award, an honour Joyce must have been strongly in the running for. The Dungourney’s forward produced an exhibition of point-taking as he struck 0-11, eight of those from placed balls, fine-tuning his striking in the blustery conditions, and only missing one shot all day.

Healy was quieter than usual but the Lisgoold player has enjoyed a strong championship and has an intermediate county final date with his club in the pipeline.

He has been tipped to sample senior game time with Cork at the outset of the 2025 season, it is easy to envisage players like Wilk and Leahy getting auditions as well, as Pat Ryan surveys his options ahead of a new campaign.

The emergence of that group has revitalised Imokilly’s aspirations. The rich hurling culture in the division is a key factor in their triumph and the progression of several clubs, four of which still have county championship games ahead at lower grades in Cork – Watergrasshill, Lisgoold, St Catherine’s, and Russell Rovers.

But having rising young talents step up is a huge boost.

Seamus Harnedy and Brian Lawton celebrate Imokilly's victory. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Hearing a seasoned player like Harnedy evaluate them gives the sense he expects a few to make the jump to a higher level like Joyce has.

And they would do so in that instance, emboldened by this victory.

“They relish being able to throw on the Imokilly jersey as well. Joycey has no county senior medal and he’s going home with one tonight, that’s something that he always wanted to achieve, as with Jack Leahy.

“I remember a couple of years ago they were only whipper snappers going around watching us playing in county finals and they were only I’d say 15 or 16 at the time,

“Jesus they’ve turned into fierce leaders. You really know you’re getting old when they’re coming to the fore now and playing such pivotal roles. But fair play to them, they come from great stock.”