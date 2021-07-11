Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 11 July 2021
Advertisement

All-Ireland breakthrough - 'It does mean a lot to Cork fans. They're absolutely thrilled with it'

Cork manager Pat Ryan reflected on last night’s win over Dublin.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 11 Jul 2021, 12:43 PM
37 minutes ago 1,053 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5492073
Cork players celebrate their victory.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Cork players celebrate their victory.
Cork players celebrate their victory.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

PAT RYAN WAS well placed to appreciate the importance of this win.

24 years ago he was part of a Cork U21 team that claimed All-Ireland honours as they overcame Galway. The following year in 1998 they retained that title but the county has endured a barren spell since then in that grade. In an overall sense it has been a period of struggle for Cork hurling with no substantial national hurling silverware secured since 2005.

So if last night was about praising the group that Ryan managed to win a long-awaited 2020 All-Ireland decider, he had the awareness of the wider impact of this four-point success over Dublin.

“It takes pressure off everybody going forward. We can breathe out a small bit and just really attack things going forward as the years go on. It does mean a lot to Cork fans, they’re absolutely thrilled with it. You can see fellas around here that go to all the Cork matches. People love Cork hurling and we’re delighted just to see that come back into it.”

Ryan did stress that for this specific group, past Cork failings were not an issue for them.

“It didn’t really factor at all because we knew these lads were very successful all the way up along. They’d won the U17 competition, they’d played in Munster finals, they’d won Munster finals, they’d played in All-Ireland finals, couldn’t get over the line.

“They were fantastic players, we knew that. They had no baggage themselves. When the players have no baggage, why should we? We’ve a lot of good hurlers in Cork, a lot of high skilful players. I think when you factor in then that we bring that work rate to it, that’s a huge thing.”

The victory for Cork was one long-awaited event, the actual playing of this game was another. The 2020 season had spilled over due to the winter lockdown and it was 199 days since Cork’s last championship tie when they won the Munster final.

That was a striking aspect of this breakthrough, that Cork had managed a period fraught with such uncertainty to still keep the team in good condition.

pat-ryan-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle Cork manager Pat Ryan celebrates at the final whistle. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

“A lot of hard work went into it,” admitted Ryan.

“A lot of soul searching and nights trying to get things right. Our training and preparation had gone very well. We’ve a lot of experience in our backroom staff.

“We managed the Covid side of things very well, that break from January to May, we trusted them to do their own thing and they repaid us in spades. We’ve a fantastic strength and conditioning person in Adam McCarthy, and obviously with Aidan O’Connell involved now as well, we’re getting the really high class expertise in that level.

“We’ve two physios Colm Coakley and Darren O’Donovan, and they’ve done mighty work for us. We’ve been very lucky, we’ve had one injury since we came back which is a credit to them.”

Cork’s lightning start paved the way for the outcome. They had 1-4 on the board before Dublin had managed a shot on goal. Cork finished with ten different players chipping in on the scoring front. They got a return of 0-3 off the bench, three starters hit 0-3 apiece and four other players scored 0-2. 

There was a strong balance to the team and an array of contributors that served them well.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

cork-players-celebrate-at-the-end-of-the-game Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

“That was our plan to start well,” said Ryan.

“We’ve a lot of very good forwards and that was the plan, that we’d run at them, move the ball as quick as we can around the place. Then bring in a couple of subs, I think our impact off the bench was very good, it could have been better. We missed a couple we should have scored but Dublin were a very good side, played some great hurling as well.

“Delighted with our fellas on the night. When you’re not used to winning, it takes a while to get over the line. I think in fairness we were full value for our win in the end. To a man they showed great valour and commitment to the cause. We’ve some very good players going forward in Cork.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie