Cork end All-Ireland hurling title wait as goals key in U20 final success against Dublin

Cork 2-19

Dublin 1-18

THEY HAD WAITED 199 days to play this All-Ireland decider and when the opportunity finally arose, Cork seized it to win a long-awaited U20 hurling title tonight at the expense of Dublin.

Cork players celebrate after the match. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Cork entered the game on the back of chronic failure in the county’s attempts in recent times to land All-Ireland hurling silverware. This had been a heralded group of players and they delivered Cork’s first meaningful national title since the senior success of 2005 while also ending the barren spell in this grade that stretched back to 1998.

A blistering start was fundamental to Cork’s victory as they scored 1-4 without reply but the most critical score arrived ten minutes from the end. After a spirited fightback by Dublin throughout the second half, Cork responded with a second goal that clinched the outcome. Pádraig Power smashing home a shot, following a surging run by Brian Roche that paved the way for the goal.

Despite enduring a long spell of inactivity during lockdown and seeing Dublin secure a Leinster final victory a fortnight ago, it was Cork who made a terrific start. Their starting full-forward line of Pádraig Power, Alan Connolly and Shane Barrett all snapped over points from play inside the opening 90 seconds.

Then in the 8th minute Connolly produced some wizardry on the right wing to retain possession and surge infield despite the attentions of a bunch of Dublin defenders. When he offloaded, Power drilled in a shot that Dublin’s Eddie Gibbons was equal to but he had no chance when Sean Twomey batted home the rebound.

Cork's Alan Connolly and Dublin's Alan Murphy. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Dublin were left dazed. They found themselves trailing 1-4 to 0-0 when finally they had a shot on goal in the 10th minute, Liam Murphy splitting the posts. The Cuala player was their leading light in that regard in the first half, finishing with 0-4 to his name. They were behind 1-11 to 0-7 at the interval but chipped away at Cork’s advantage in the second half.

Dara Purell was excellent with 0-4 from play while Micheál Murphy and Kevin Desmond also showed up well in the point scoring stakes. They reeled Cork in to ensure the half-time deficit of seven had been cut to five by the second-half water break, 1-15 to 0-13.

Midfielder Darragh Power launched over a point in the 47th minute yet four points was as close as they came to Cork. Hunting their opponents down required a goal but Dublin were rocked by the concession of that second strike while when they did find the net in the 60th minute, substitute Luke McDwyer bundling home after goalkeeper Eddie Gibbons saw his blast from a 20-yard free blocked, it was too late to alter the outcome.

Cork had ten different scorers on the night and that array of attacking options was a key weapon for Pat Ryan’s team. Substitutes Brian Hayes and Jack Cahalane contributed 0-3 between them, while at various stages during the game, Shane Barrett, Colin O’Brien and Darragh Flynn were on song in front of goal.

Cahalane clipped over the late insurance point and even if a free from Murphy for Dublin rounded off the scoring, there was no disputing this success for Cork.

Daire Connery and Darragh Flynn. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Scorers for Cork: Pádraig Power 1-1, Seán Twomey 1-0, Shane Barrett, Alan Connolly (0-2f), Daire Connery (0-2f) 0-3 each, Darragh Flynn, Tommy O’Connell, Colin O’Brien (0-1 sideline), Brian Hayes 0-2 each, Jack Cahalane 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Liam Murphy 0-6 (0-3f), Dara Purcell 0-4, Luke McDwyer 1-0, Micheál Murphy 0-3, Eddie Gibbons (0-2f), Kevin Desmond 0-2 each, Darragh Power 0-1.

Cork

1. Eoin Davis (St Catherine’s)

2. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), 3. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), 4. Aaron Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill).

5. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh), 6. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill).

9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), 10. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers).

8. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin), 15. Colin O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown), 12. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers).

14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 13. Padraig Power (Blarney), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney).

Subs

24. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for O’Brien (39)

21. Eoin Carey (Kilworth) for Twomey (40)

22. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s) for Connolly (49)

23. Shane O’Regan (Watergrasshill) for Flynn (53)

18. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum) for Barrett (56)

Dublin

1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. Tommy Linnane (Naomh Mearnog), 3. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s – captain), 7. Iain Ó Heithir (Ballinteer St John’s).

4. Alan Murphy (Lucan Sarsfields), 6. Kevin Burke (Na Fianna), 5. Enda O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille).

8. Mark Sweeney (St Vincent’s), 9. Darragh Power (Fingallians).

12. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcilles), 11. Micheál Murphy (Na Fianna), 10. Darach McBride (St Vincent’s).

13. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes), 14. Kevin Desmond (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 15. Liam Murphy (Cuala).

Subs

18. Donal Leavy (Naomh Olaf) for O’Donnell (39)

23. Ciarán Foley (Naomh Olaf) for Sweeney (44)

20. Luke McDwyer (Ballyboden St-Enda’s) for McBride (48)

17. Brian Sheehy (Kilmacud Crokes) for Kinnane (55)

21. Pádhraic Linehan (Kilmacud Crokes) for Power (55)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

