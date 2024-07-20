Player guide: The Cork hurling side seeking to end their Liam MacCarthy Cup wait

HERE’S A CLOSER look at the Cork team named to chase All-Ireland senior hurling glory tomorrow.

1. Patrick Collins

Age: 27

Club: Ballinhassig

Appearances: 22

Occupation: Garda

Took on the number one jersey after Anthony Nash’s retirement in late 2020 and has grown into the position. This has been Collins’ best season, his puckouts have improved greatly in their speed, range and accuracy, establishing a brilliant attacking platform for Cork.

Shot-stopping has been crucial as well, those saves either side of half-time against Limerick to deny Aaron Gillane and Gearoid Hegarty, were game-changing moments.

2. Niall O’Leary

Age: 26

Club: Castlelyons

Appearances: 28

Occupation: Teacher (PE and History) – St Colman’s Fermoy

Has referenced his miserable 2021 final experience, torched by Peter Casey and withdrawn in third quarter. Looks a more seasoned, assured defender three years on. Tends to take on the role of the inside defender that ventures outfield tracking a floating forward, could be on David Reidy for that reason tomorrow.

Ball-playing skills are solid, made a vital intervention in that frantic, pulsating finale against Limerick.

3. Eoin Downey

Age: 21

Club: Glen Rovers

Appearances: 8

Occupation: Student – UCC (Arts)

An All-Ireland U20 winning midfielder in 2023, the younger Downey now seeks to add a senior accolade to his hurling CV in 2024. Has helped with the problem-solving in the Cork defence, looking capable for the physical contests.

Showed the resilience to rebound from the personal disappointment of being taken off after 23 minutes against Limerick in May. Has joined his older brother to make it a family affair in the Rebel defensive spine.

Eoin Downey. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

4. Seán O’Donoghue

Age: 28

Club: Inniscarra

Appearances: 34

Occupation: Cloud Alliance Program Manager

The Cork captain is a ball of raw strength and pace. Is handed difficult man-marking jobs, has had some engaging duels with Aaron Gillane this year. Will it be O’Donnell or Rodgers he polices tomorrow?

Won’t lack motivation after his red card when the team clashed in April, acknowledging last week the personal blame he felt when Cork lost. A decade ago he captained his school Coláiste Choilm to an All-Ireland football title, that’s a feat he would love to repeat now in hurling.

5. Ciarán Joyce

Age: 22

Club: Castlemartyr

Appearances: 15

Occupation: Student – MTU Cork (Bachelor of Science in Agriculture)

A double All-Ireland U20 winner in the summer of 2021, Joyce was long tipped for a rapid rise to the Cork senior ranks. Missed some action earlier this summer and there has been a debate about whether to deploy him at six or midfield.

As it transpired in the semi-final, he played on the wing and did a terrific job in quietening the threat of Gearoid Hegarty. A supreme hurler, his role will be important.

6. Robert Downey

Age: 24

Club: Glen Rovers

Appearances: 26

Occupation: Student – UCC (MSC Management Marketing)

Full-forward in an All-Ireland minor final in 2017, full-back in an All-Ireland senior final in 2021, and now centre-back in an All-Ireland senior decider in 2024. It’s a wide array of hurling situations for the elder Downey to face, but the sense is now he looks more comfortable.

Has helped settle Cork’s defensive shape, offers power in the air. His early point against Limerick was a rousing statement of intent.

7. Mark Coleman

Age: 26

Club: Blarney

Appearances: 38

Occupation: Compliance Optimisation Specialist

Didn’t start against Clare in the Munster round-robin, but returned to nail down a starting spot next time out against Limerick. Has been a regular since his senior championship debut as an 18-year-old in defeat to Wexford in 2016. Finding the best spot for his hurling talent has been a dilemma for Cork, looked solid last time against Limerick, contributing to a thrilling win and has been more direct in his deliveries.

Mark Coleman. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

8. Tim O’Mahony

Age: 27

Club: Newtownshandrum

Appearances: 31

Occupation: Secondary school teacher

Versatile operator, capable of playing all over the field, but has generally been deployed as a wing-back for Cork. His move into midfield was one of the key moves in shifting the initiative in Cork’s favour in the semi-final, disrupting Limerick’s control.

How will they utilise O’Mahony tomorrow? A plan to compete with Peter Duggan for puckouts could well involve bringing the Newtownshandrum man back to defence.

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon

Age: 27

Club: Charleville

Appearances: 39

Occupation: Primary school teacher

Hurler of the Year front-runner, jostling with Shane O’Donnell at the moment in the pecking order. The engine of the Cork team with his brilliant bursts from midfield that launch attacks or pave the way for scores himself, striking 22 points this summer.

The extent to which he makes those surges forward will be central to settling this outcome. Has been pivotal to Cork’s progress, Clare are certain to have focused on shutting him down.

10. Declan Dalton

Age: 26

Club: Fr O’Neill’s

Appearances: 19

Occupation: Electrician

Always a gifted striker of the ball, his stunning ability from distance was showcased with those second-half beauties against Limerick. His long-range freetaking is another string to his bow, reducing the previous reliance on Patrick Horgan to strike every placed ball.

There is more to Dalton’s game with his abrasive style and ability to source possession in tough scraps, qualities the Cork forward line has often been criticised for lacking.

Declan Dalton. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

11. Shane Barrett

Age: 23

Club: Blarney

Appearances: 21

Occupation: Student – UCC (Masters Accounting)

A revelation this year. Barrett came on as a 47th minute substitute in the 2021 final, he will be front and centre as a key protagonist in the 2024 version. Deployed largely as a corner-forward at the start of his Cork senior career, has transformed the team’s attack with his centre-forward play.

His blend of incisive running and clinical score-taking has seen him stretch opposing defences all summer. Enters the game off the back of scoring returns of 1-4 v Offaly, 0-2 v Dublin, and 0-3 v Limerick last time out.

12. Seamus Harnedy

Age: 34

Club: St Ita’s

Appearances: 57

Occupation: Teacher (Accounting, Business and Economics)

A stalwart of Cork hurling, Harnedy is now in his 12th season and shows no sign of his influence being diluted. Was terrific against Limerick, picking off four points from play, maintaining the high standards from earlier in the summer when he bagged 1-2 against the champions.

Has benefitted from the new attacking presences around him, to share the ball-winning burden, while also notching 1-16 this season. A Celtic Cross at the age of 34 would seem a fitting reward.

13. Patrick Horgan

Age: 36

Club: Glen Rovers

Appearances: 82

Occupation: Sales Representative – Dulux Paints

The talisman for Cork for so long, Horgan contests an All-Ireland final in his 17th senior inter-county season. Still scoring heavily, 5-62 in this championship with 3-11 of that tally from play. Changed the course of Cork’s year by holding his nerve to rocket that penalty to the net against Limerick in May.

Had a frustrating opening period last time against Limerick, but chipped in significantly in the second half. Poised to overtake TJ Reid in the top scoring chart. Much like Harnedy, will crave that medal after many fruitless years.

14. Alan Connolly

Age: 23

Club: Blackrock

Appearances: 17

Occupation: Student – MTU Cork (BIS)

Last season was wrecked by injury, this year has seen Connolly unleashed in the Cork senior forward line. Hat-tricks against Offaly and Wexford in the league, were followed by a trio of goals agianst Tipperary in Munster.

A direct, opportunistic forward that needs careful minding. Illness contributed to low-key showings against Offaly and Dublin, was back causing problems for the Limerick defence and impressing.

Alan Connolly and Brian Hayes. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

15. Brian Hayes

Age: 23

Club: St Finbarr’s

Appearances: 10

Occupation: Student – UCC (MSC Management Marketing)

Has improved rapidly this season to cement a starting spot. Enters this game after that outstanding showing against Limerick, causing havoc as he fired 1-4 from play. A major puckout target for Cork as he drifts out to the D, a ploy Clare will seek to negate.

Powerful in the air and on the ground, has offered a different dimension to the Cork forward line since switching from the football camp in late 2022.

Substitutes

Shane Kingston and Robbie O’Flynn, both starters in the 2021 final, are the front-runners to come on in attack, having both featured regularly to date. The defensive cover is provided by Damien Cahalane and Ger Millerick, while Ethan Twomey could be brought on to influence the action around the middle.