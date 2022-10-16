Brilliant St Finbarr's end 29-year wait for Cork hurling glory as they defeat Blackrock

St Finbarr’s 2-14

Blackrock 1-7

THE WAIT HAD gone on for four decades for a collision between these two hurling heavyweights on Cork county senior final day.

The renewal of acquaintances between Blackrock and St Finbarr’s occurred on a truly wretched day for hurling, yet that could not dampen the spirits of St Finbarr’s who were joyously dancing in the rain after ending their own long wait for silverware.

Stephen Murphy and Cian Walsh. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Not since 1993 had the famed Togher club graced this occasion and they made their mark in some style, a dominant second-half display propelling them to a convincing ten-point success.

Conor Cahalane created the breakthrough goal for Brian Hayes and finished the second one in style himself as the Ger Cunningham-managed team maintained their club’s bid for a senior double in 2022.

The relentless showers mixed with a strong wind made for a gloomy October afternoon where the floodlights were necessary early in the day.

Mark O'Keeffe celebrates scoring his goal. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Ben Cunningham knocked over six first-half points in a free-scoring display, the one forward that cut loose in that opening period. A recognised free-taker, his efforts from play caught the eye with three registered before the break. He finished with nine to his credit, lobbing over another shot from play late on in the second half and deservedly departed with the man-of-the-match award.

Cunningham shot over the last point of the half, moments after Blackrock had drawn level courtesy of scores supplied by Alan Connolly and Shane O’Keeffe. They were heartened at the midway mark after hurling against the elements with Mark O’Keeffe cracking home a critical goal twelve minutes in, fed by a fine pass from Tadgh Deasy.

They could have rattled the net again a few minutes later through Robbie Cotter but Damien Cahalane flung his body at the strike to intercept its’ path as it travelled towards Shane Hurley’s goalmouth.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: Ben Cunningham 0-9 (0-3f, 0-2 ’65), Brian Hayes 1-1, Conor Cahalane 1-0, William Buckley 0-2, Padraig Buggy 0-2.

Scorers for Blackrock: Mark O’Keeffe 1-0, Alan Connolly 0-3 (0-1f, 0-1 ’65), Shane O’Keeffe 0-2, Michael O’Halloran 0-1, Daniel Meaney 0-1.

St Finbarr’s

1. Shane Hurley

3. Jamie Burns, 4. Cian Walsh, 2. Eoin Keane

17. Glenn O’Connor, 6. Damien Cahalane, 7. Billy Hennessy

5. Ben O’Connor, 9. Ethan Twomey

14. Padraig Buggy, 12. Conor Cahalane,10. Ben Cunningham

11. Eoghan Finn, 13. Brian Hayes, 15. Jack Cahalane

Subs

8. William Buckley for Finn (47)

21. Sam Cunningham for Buggy (60)

20. Colm Keane for Jack Cahalane (61)

19. Ciaran Doolan for Glenn O’Connor (63)

Blackrock

1. Gavin Connolly

2. Conor O’Brien, 6. John Cashman, 4. Stephen Murphy

5. Cathal Cormack, 3. Alan O’Callaghan, 7. Niall Cashman

8. Daniel Meaney, 10. Mark O’Keeffe,

12. Michael O’Halloran, 14. Shane O’Keeffe, 11. Tadhg Deasy,

9. Kevin O’Keeffe, 13. Robbie Cotter, 15. Alan Connolly

Subs

18. John O’Sullivan for Cotter (46)

19. Ciaran Cormack for O’Halloran (52)

20. David O’Farrell for Shane O’Keeffe (54)

Referee: Simon Stokes.