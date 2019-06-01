This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 1 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clinical Cork ease past Kerry into Munster final

The home side were in control throughout this evening.

By The42 Team Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 7:39 PM
1 hour ago 5,424 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4664992
Ciara O'Sullivan of Cork under pressure from Aishling O'Connell of Kerr at Páirc Ui Rinn.
Image: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE
Ciara O'Sullivan of Cork under pressure from Aishling O'Connell of Kerr at Páirc Ui Rinn.
Ciara O'Sullivan of Cork under pressure from Aishling O'Connell of Kerr at Páirc Ui Rinn.
Image: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE

Cork 3-16

Kerry 0-9

By Rory Noonan

CORK EASED PAST Kerry to reach the TG4 Munster senior ladies football final in a game they controlled from start to finish at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Kerry battled gamely early on and defended well but it was clear from the early stages that they had a battle on their hands.

And once Cork got their first goal after 26 minutes Kerry had to commit more to attack but it the home side who dominated and pulled away to score 3-10 in the second-half.

Scores were hard to come by early on as both defences were on top and the opening point didn’t come until the 14th minute when Cork’s Orla Finn pointed a free.

It was a slow start to the tie, with the first score coming 14 minutes in when Orla Finn pointed from a free.

Cork had a goal chance just before that opening score when Eimear Scally played in Saoirse Noonan, but her effort went narrowly wide. Finn, Cork’s only points scorer in the opening half, added a second point in the 17th minute with Kerry packing out their defence.

The first point from play came in the 19th minute when Finn was on target again and she got her fourth, to make it 0-4 to 0-0 with 22 minutes gone.

Kerry eventually got off the mark a minute later when Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh pointed from a free for what was their only score of the half. Finn added another free before Cork got their first goal with Noonan starting and finishing the move.

She played the ball to Scally who then played Finn in, but her effort hit the post. Noonan was quickest to react to the breaking ball as Cork now led 1-5 to 0-1.

On the stroke of half-time Finn got her sixth point to see her side lead 1-6 to 0-1 at half-time, leaving Kerry with an uphill task after the break. Finn and Noonan increased Cork’s lead with Aoife O’Callaghan replying for Kerry.

And 42 minutes gone Cork got their second goal, when Libby Coppinger caught a long ball in from Ciara O’Sullivan to turn and blast to the back of the net to make it 2-9 to 0-3.

Rhona Ni Bhuachalla, Finn and Aine O’Sullivan all pointed for Cork, with Ní Mhuircheartaigh replying for Kerry. With time running out Cork led 2-16 to 0-9, but they weren’t finished yet.

In the last minute a superbly worked move, involving several players, saw O’Sullivan get their third goal to round off an easy win for Cork. 

Scorers – Cork: O Finn 0-9 (7f), S Noonan 1-2, L Coppinger, A O’Sullivan 1-1 each, R Ni Bhuachalla 0-2, E Kiely 0-1.

Kerry: L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 0-5 (5f), A O’Callaghan 0-2, N Carmody, L Scanlon 0-1 each.

CORK: M O’Brien; C O’Shea, E Meaney, M Duggan; S Kelly, A Hutchings, E Kiely; O Farmer, M O’Callaghan; C O’Sullivan, N Cotter, D Kiely; E Scally, S Noonan, O Finn.

Subs: L Coppinger for D Kiely (ht), H Looney for C O’Shea (39), R Ni Bhucahalla for S Noonan (45), A O’Sullivan for N Cotter (47), L O’Mahony for O Farmer (52).

KERRY: L Fitzgerald; T Breen, L Coughlan, C O’Brien; K Cronin, A O’Connell, C Murphy; L Scanlon, N Carmody; S Houlihan, A Brosnan, A Galvin; L Ní Mhuircheartaigh, B Ryan, A Foley.

Subs: A O’Callaghan for A Galvin (ht), A O’Reilly for B Ryan (49), M O’Keeffe for A Brosnan (57).

Ref - John Murphy (Tipperary).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie