Cork and Kerry name starting sides ahead of Munster championship games

CORK HURLING MANAGER Pat Ryan and Kerry football boss Jack O’Connor have unveiled their starting teams before their respective 2024 championship bows this weekend.

Cork travel to Waterford on Sunday to play in Walsh in the opening of the Munster hurling round-robin series (throw-in 4pm, live GAAGO), while Kerry are at home in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney for their Munster football semi-final against Cork, (throw-in 4pm, live GAAGO).

Kerry have named 11 of the team that contested last July’s All-Ireland final loss against Dublin. Injurt rules out Jason Foley, while Jack Barry is not involved this year, and both Paul Geaney and Stephen O’Brien are named on the bench.

Beaufort’s Sean O’Brien comes into the defence, while Joe O’Connor of Austin Stacks starts at midfield after being ruled out with a cruciate tear last year. Then in attack it’s Adrian Spillane and debutant Cillian Burke who are named to start.

Cork, who defeated Limerick in the quarter-final last Sunday week, have brought Maurice Shanley into their defence in the team they have named, with Sean Meehan announced as part of the substitutes. That is the only change made by John Cleary’s team.

Cork defender Maurice Shanley. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The Cork hurling selection is notable for the return of defender Mark Coleman after he missed last year’s championship through injury, while Sean Twomey is a newcomer in attack as he is selected at full-forward.

Alan Connolly, who caught the eye in the league with hat-tricks against both Offaly and Wexford, is also back in attack after injury ruined his 2023, and is named to start at a venue where he raised two green flags against Waterford in 2022.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills), 3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 11. Conor Lehane (Midleton), 12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 14. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers), 15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton), 17. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 18. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 19. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 20. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), 21. Luke Meade (Newcestown), 22. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own), 23. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 24. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), 25. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), 26. Eoin Carey (Kilworth).

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 6. Gavin White (Dr Crokes), 7. Sean O’Brien (Beaufort)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

10. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Cillian Burke (Milltown-Castlemaine)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare), 15. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

Subs

16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes), 17. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle), 18. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), 19. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), 20. Paul Geaney (Dingle), 21. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks), 22. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 23. Killian Spillane (Templenoe), 24. Darragh Roche (Glenflesk), 25. Ronan Buckley (Listry), 26. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

Cork

1. Christopher Kelly (Éire Óg)

2. Kevin Flahive (Douglas), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

5. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), 6. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 7. Matty Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10. Paul Walsh (Kanturk), 11. Seán Powter (Douglas), 12. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline)

13. Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire), 14. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), 15. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs