Shine leads the way as fast start helps Kerry past Cork in Munster U20 final

Cork 1-6

Kerry 2-12

Stephen Barry reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

WILLIAM SHINE SHOWED why he’s rated as a rising star in Kerry as he kicked the Kingdom to a 30th Munster U20 football title.

Cork went a full hour without conceding a single score from play in their semi-final victory but Kerry ripped their defence to shreds with 2-1 inside three-and-a-half minutes.

Tomás Ó Sé’s side had needed extra-time to scrape past Clare and were without their other star forward Rob Monahan (suspended) but they were significantly improved to make it back-to-back Munster crowns with a leisurely double-scores victory, powered by 0-6 from Shine.

Killian O’Sullivan raised the cup as they turn their attentions to an All-Ireland semi-final against Sligo.

James Crombie / INPHO Cork's Jacob O’Driscoll and William Shine of Kerry. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Their first goal arrived straight from the throw-in. Jack Clifford connected with Cian McMahon’s darting run and he slipped the ball inside the near post with the outside of his boot.

After an Aaron O’Shea point, McMahon turned provider. Midfielder Cillian Burke had a case for a penalty when knocked to the ground but he didn’t need it, booting to the net while lying on the turf.

Cork had goal chances either side of that second goal, they just couldn’t take any of them. Darragh Murray found the side-netting, Tommy Walsh was fouled when on the charge, and Paddy O’Driscoll miscued wide.

Kerry maintained that seven-point gap to the halfway mark. O’Driscoll opened Cork’s account after four minutes but it was their only score from play all half, their other three points from Hugh O’Connor frees.

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

At the other end, Shine’s radar was in, slotting four Kerry points, two each from frees and play, although he saw another few drift wide. They were rare glitches as it was Kerry’s shooting efficiency that had them 2-5 to 0-4 up at the break.

Kerry had the luxury of soaking up Cork pressure and countering at lightning pace with long, accurate kick passes thereafter. Shine, Keith Evans, Luke Crowley (0-2 each), and Joey Nagle kept them ticking over.

Niall Kelly had scored 1-1 off the bench the last day and he came on to contribute 0-2 to Cork’s fading cause.

There were some late chances to reignite the Rebels. O’Connor had the keeper beaten but Andrew Moynihan got back to block on the line. Liam O’Connell intercepted a short free but Kieran Mackessy made the save. And then, Eoghan Nash sent a piledriver crashing just wide.

Their breakthrough came much too late, Ross Corkery’s free was saved initially by Mackessy but rebounded to the net by super-sub Kelly.

Scorers for Cork: Niall Kelly 1-2; Hugh O’Connor 0-3 (3f), Paddy O’Driscoll 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: William Shine 0-6 (2f); Cillian Burke, Cian McMahon 1-0; Keith Evans, Luke Crowley 0-2; Joey Nagle, Aaron O’Shea 0-1.

Cork

1. Callum Dungan (Carrigaline)

4. Darragh Murray (Glanmire), 3. Jacob O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers, captain), 2. Dan Twomey (Ballinascarthy)

12. Richard O’Sullivan (Newcestown), 6. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 5. Thomas O’Mahony (Castlehaven),

11. Liam O’Connell (Ballincollig), 9. Seán Dore (Ballincollig)

7. Seán Brady (Ballygarvan), 14. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket), 21. Paddy O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers)

13. Peadar O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), 10. Olan Corcoran (St Mary’s), 15. Tom Cunningham (Kilshannig)

Subs:

8. Eoghan Nash (Douglas) for Dore (25 inj)

22. Niall Kelly (Newcestown) for O’Driscoll (h-t)

24. Ross Corkery (Nemo Rangers) for O’Rourke (40)

17. Mikey Quirke (Ballinora) for O’Mahony (47)

20. Eoin de Búrca (St Michael’s) for Cunningham (51)

Kerry

1. Kieran Mackessy (Finuge)

4. Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks), 3. Andrew Moynihan (Rathmore), 2. Cian O’Donoghue (St Mary’s)

5. Killian O’Sullivan (Glenflesk, captain), 6. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks), 7. Paudie O’Leary (Gneeveguilla)

8. Cillian Burke (Milltown-Castlemaine), 9. Caolán O’Connell (Castlegregory)

13. Jack Clifford (St Michael’s Foilmore), 10. Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory), 12. Keith Evans (Keel)

11. Cian McMahon (Dr Crokes), 14. William Shine (Killarney Legion), 15. Aaron O’Shea (Listry)

Subs

19. Luke Crowley (Glenflesk) for O’Shea (41)

17. Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin) for O’Donoghue (48)

18. Cian Lynch (Glenflesk) for O’Sullivan (54)

21. Cian Foley (Kilcummin) for O’Donnell (56)

22. Rob Stack (Beale) for Clifford (59)

Referee: Jonathan Hayes (Limerick)

