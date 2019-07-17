This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Reigning champions Kerry name side to face Cork in Munster U20 football final

Tomorrow night’s decider throws in at 7.30pm at Páirc Uí Rinn.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 8:38 PM
15 minutes ago 409 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4729062
Cork star Damien Gore and Kerry captain Donal Down O'Sullivan.
Image: Inpho.
Cork star Damien Gore and Kerry captain Donal Down O'Sullivan.
Cork star Damien Gore and Kerry captain Donal Down O'Sullivan.
Image: Inpho.

REIGNING CHAMPIONS KERRY have named their side to face Cork in their Munster U20 football final at Páirc Uí Rinn tomorrow night [throw-in 7.30pm].

The Kingdom have made just one change to the side that defeated Limerick last week on a scoreline of 0-18 to 1-3 at Austin Stack Park.

Scartaglin forward Eddie Horan starts on the 40, with Cathal Ferriter the player to make way. Captain Donal Down O’Sullivan, who top-scored with 0-9 last time out, takes his place at full-forward once again with Fiachra Clifford lining out at corner forward.

Cork manager Keith Ricken is yet to name his side but an announcement is expected tonight. The Rebels set up the decider after a 31-point victory over Waterford last Friday.

On that occasion, their full-forward line of Mark Cronin, Cathal O’Mahony and Damien Gore were excellent, combining for 3-10 against the Déise.

Waterford’s Alan Kissane will referee tomorrow night’s encounter.

kerry Source: Kerry GAA/Twitter.

Kerry

1. Brian Lonergan (Ballymacelligott)

2. Dan McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks)
3. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)
4. Michael Potts (Dr Crokes)

5. Cian Gammell (Killarney Legion)
6. Patrick Warren (Gneeveguilla)
7. Sean O’Leary (Kilcummin — captain)

8. Joseph O’Connor (Austin Stacks)
9. Barry Mahony (St Senan’s)

10. Sean Horan (Scartaglin)
11. Eddie Horan (Scartaglin)
12. Adam Donoghue (Castleisland Desmonds)

13. Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers)
14. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)
15. Killian Falvey (Annascaul)

