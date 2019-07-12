This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 12 July, 2019
Cork record 31-point victory to set up Munster U20 decider against Kerry

The Rebels were far too strong for Waterford in tonight’s semi-final in Clonakilty.

Ger McCarthy Reports from Clonakilty
By Ger McCarthy Friday 12 Jul 2019, 9:20 PM
57 minutes ago 3,372 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4722871
Damien Gore chipped in with 1-3 for Cork (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Damien Gore chipped in with 1-3 for Cork (file pic).
Damien Gore chipped in with 1-3 for Cork (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Cork 5-23
Waterford 0-07

CORK WILL FACE Kerry in this year’s EirGrid Munster U20 Football Championship decider following a facile win over Waterford in Clonakilty this evening.

Keith Ricken’s side produced a workmanlike display, which included a three-goal blast during the second quarter to confirm their victory before the half-time whistle sounded.

Two additional second-half green flags sealed a one-sided encounter, which was played out in front of 983 spectators amid sunny conditions in West Cork.

Kerry will pose a far sterner challenge in next week’s decider, but Cork’s full-forward line of Mark Cronin, Cathal O’Mahony and Damien Gore were excellent throughout the evening, contributing 3-10 between them.

As for Waterford, a decent opening quarter in which the Déise matched their opponents stride for stride came undone with the concession of three goals in five minutes.

First, Waterford goalkeeper Jack Coffey spilled Cronin’s attempt at a point over the goal-line, before O’Mahony charged through and rifled home a cracking effort. Gore added further misery to the overworked Waterford defence with Cork’s third goal shortly after.

The game was over as a contest by half-time but, to Waterford’s credit, they kept pressing forward with Sean Whelan Barrett, Stephen Curry, Billy Power and Darragh Corcoran all getting their names on the scoresheet.

Cork’s lead was never in danger, however, and they maintained a high tempo despite Keith Ricken emptying his bench. Two replacements, Jack McCarthy and Colm O’Callaghan, added further goals and the winners had the luxury of spurning two open goals before cantering to victory.

Scorers for Cork: Cathal O’Mahony 1-4 (1 free), Mark Cronin and Damien Gore 1-3 each, Mark Hodnett 0-3 (1 free), Jack McCarthy and Colm O’Callaghan 1-0 each, Gearoid O’Donovan and Peter O’Driscoll 0-2 each, Michael O’Mahony, Brian Hartnett, Colm Barrett, Blake Murphy, Jack Murphy and Fionn Herlihy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Darragh Corcoran 0-4 (1 free), Sean Whelan Barrett, Stephen Curry and Billy Power 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Josh O’Keeffe (Newmarket)

2. Michael O’Mahony (Knocknagree)
3. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)
4. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

5. Gearoid O’Donovan (Newcestown)
6. Shane Hickey (Millstreet)
7. Peter O’ Driscoll (Ilen Rovers, captain)

8. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)
9. Eanna O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Colm Barrett (St Finbarrs)
11. Blake Murphy (St Vincents)
12. Mark Hodnett (Carbery Rangers)

13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
14. Cathal O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)
15. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

Subs

17. Jack McCarthy (Carrigaline) for for O’Donovan (HT)
21. Jack Murphy (Éire Óg) for Murphy (38) 
24. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg) for Barrett (44)
23. David Buckley (Newcestown) for O’Mahony (48)
19. Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk) for O’Hanlon (49, inj.)
18. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys, 0-1) for Hartnett (55)

Waterford

1. Jack Coffey (Affane)

2. Reece Power (Kilmacthomas)
3. Reece Stringer (Colligan)
4. Liam Fennell (Stradbally)

5. Mark Twomey (Ballincourty)
6. Tom Barron (Nire)
7. Sam Fitzgerald (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

8. Dan Booth (Colligan)
9. Brian Lynch (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

10. Sean Whelan Barrett (joint-captain, Ballinacourty)
11. Stephen Curry (joint-captain, Rathgormack)
12. Billy Power (Rathgormack)

13. Darragh O’Keefe (Gaultier)
14. Larry Walsh (Nire)
15. Darragh Corcoran (St Saviours)

Subs

19. Billy Hynes (Shamrocks) for Power (21)
17. James Walsh (Kilgobnet) for Walsh (38)
18. Darragh Power (Kilmacthomas) for Power (38)
21. Jack Fitzgerald (Gaultier) for Booth (48)
24. Dean Beresford (Ballinacourty) for O’Keefe (48)
22. Dale Cullinane (Gaultier) for Stringer (53)

Referee: Sean Joy (Kerry).

About the author:

About the author
Ger McCarthy  / Reports from Clonakilty
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

