This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 5 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hartnett stars as Cork-Kilkenny pairings completed for All-Ireland club finals

Russell Rovers, Conahy Shamrocks, Fr O’Neill’s and Tullaroan will contest the finals on 18 January.

By The42 Team Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 6:55 PM
1 hour ago 3,536 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4954195
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE LINE-UP for the 2020 All-Ireland intermediate and junior club hurling finals was completed this afternoon with Cork’s Russell Rovers booking their spot in the junior showdown after semi-final victory in Kilmallock.

Their success means there will be two Cork-Kilkenny showdowns for the double-header that will take place in Croke Park on Saturday 18 January.

Russell Rovers won out after extra-time against Galway’s Micheal Breathnach, 1-26 to 1-15, and will now face Conahy Shamrocks, successful against Derry’s Eoghan Rua Coleraine yesterday, in the junior final.

 The intermediate game will see Kilkenny’s Tullaroan go up against Cork’s Fr O’Neill’s, after they both triumphed in their semi-final ties which were also played yesterday.

It took a special scoring display by Brian ‘Bud’ Hartnett, a former Cork minor and U21 forward, to help Russell Rovers triumph. He shot 0-12, split evenly between open play and placed balls, with attacking colleagues Kevin Walsh and Kevin Moynihan also impacting in the scoring stakes.

Micheál Breathnach were on the verge of the final when Ronan Ó Beoláin’s late goal capped a comeback as they went ahead in normal time but Hartnett nailed a free from the sideline in the 66th minute to rescue his team as it finished 1-15 to 0-18.

In extra-time the East Cork club took over with James Kennefick scoring their goal and they will join neighbours Fr O’Neill’s in the Croke Park finals

These grades have been dominated by Kilkenny and Cork clubs of late. Kilkenny sides have won eight All-Ireland intermediate crowns and six junior titles with Cork’s record standing at three intermediate and five junior. 

Between the two grades there have been eight previous finals contested by representatives of the two counties. 

All-Ireland club weekend results

Intermediate

Fr O’Neill’s (Cork) 0-19 Tooreen (Mayo) 1-12
Tullaroan (Kilkenny) 3-20 Naomh Éanna (Antrim) 0-14

Junior

Russell Rovers (Cork) 1-26 Micheál Breathnach (Galway) 1-15
Conahy Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 3-18 Eoghan Rua Coleraine (Derry) 1-12 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie