Cork and Kilkenny name starting sides for Páirc Uí Chaoimh clash

PAT RYAN AND Derek Lyng have announced their starting sides for tomorrow night’s Division 1A hurling league as Cork host Kilkenny.

Cork have made five changes to their team in the wake of last Sunday’s loss to Wexford.

Eoin Downey, an All-Ireland U20 winner last year, comes into the defence, while there is a return from injury for Tim O’Mahony at wing-back. Rob Downey is another addition to the defence, with Conor O’Callaghan introduced at midfield and Luke Meade brought in to the attack.

Kilkenny bring O’Loughlin Gaels stars Huw Lawlor and Mikey Butler in to start defence as they return following their long campaign. Their club-mates Jordan Molloy and Conor Heary both started in last Sunday’s draw against Wexford, while attacker Luke Hogan is another new addition from the All-Ireland club finalists.

Mikey Care is named to start at midfield, while All-Ireland intermediate club winner John Donnelly is selected at centre-forward.

Throw-in for tomorrow night’s game is 7.30pm with live TV coverage on RTÉ 2.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 3. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra – captain)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 7. Rob Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), 9. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe)

10. Luke Meade (Newcestown), 11. Conor Lehane (Midleton), 12. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

13. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own), 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Replacements:

16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

17. Cathal Mc Carthy (Sarsfields)

18. Ger Mellerick (Fr O’Neills)

19. Daire O Leary (Watergrasshill)

20. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

21. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)

22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

23. Eoin Carey (Kilworth)

24. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

25. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

26. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock)

Kilkenny

1.. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), 6. Darragh Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 7. Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands)

10. Conor Heary (O’Loughlin Gaels), 11. John Donnelly (Thomastown), 12. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

13. Billy Ryan (Gragiue-Ballycallan), 14. Luke Hogan (O’Loughlin Gaels), 15. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

Replacements: