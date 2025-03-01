Cork boss Pat Ryan - 'In tough times, the GAA community really comes out'

PAT RYAN PRESIDED over a league victory for his team against Kilkenny this evening, two points secured in a Division 1 tie, after a traumatic week for the Cork manager after the sudden death of his brother Ray.

The passing of the former Cork and Sarsfields player overshadowed this game, but beforehand the Rebels boss was keen to be thankful for the outpouring of support over the last few days.

“It was a tough week,” he told TG4 before the match, “but we have a really good family around us and the GAA community really rallied around us.

“Plenty of managers came down to see us and county board officials and Munster Council. In tough times, the GAA community really comes out – special thanks to my own clubs, Sarsfields and Glanmire, they were brilliant for us.

“We talk to the lads about moments. We had a tough moment yesterday [Friday] and we’ll have a couple of tough moments going forward, but the moment today is all about Kilkenny.

“The lads prepared well all week and it’s also good that, when I’m away, I don’t need to be there all the time.”

After the game and the three-point victory for Cork had been secured, Ryan was pleased with how his team had finished their performance to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Tipperary.

“Yeah, a good finish. I thought we were really sloppy in the first half. We started kind of well getting plenty ball into the inside line and I thought we were a threat, but I think in that middle 20 minutes we only got two balls into the inside line which was disappointing.

“I thought Cian Kenny was causing us trouble even though Rob (Downey) was playing excellently he just couldn’t pick up some of his runs – it was more of the team than anything. Disappointed really at half time but we ground out a great win in the end. In fairness in the last two games we have got a great bounce off the bench and we got a lot of bounce from the lads there tonight.”

