The pre-match formalities are well underway; the teams currently marching behind the Artane Band after being greeted by President Michael D Higgins.
Five minutes to go to throw-in.
The pre-match formalities are well underway; the teams currently marching behind the Artane Band after being greeted by President Michael D Higgins.
Five minutes to go to throw-in.
Late change for Cork: 18. Ciara O’Sullivan comes in for Cliona Healy at corner forward.
First, a look at the teams. Kilkenny were unchanged when they were first named on Friday, with Ashling Thompson in from the start for Cork this time. We’ll keep you updated on any late changes.
1. Amy Lee (Na Piarsaigh, captain)
2. Méabh Murphy (Ballinora), 3. Libby Coppinger (St Colum’s), 4. Meabh Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
5. Laura Hayes (St Catherine’s), 6. Laura Treacy (Killeagh), 7. Saoirse McCarthy (Courcey Rovers)
8. Hannah Looney (Killeagh), 9. Ashling Thompson (Milford)
10. Katrina Mackey (Douglas), 11. Fiona Keating (Courcey Rovers), 12. Chloe Sigerson (Killeagh)
13. Cliona Healy (Aghabullogue), 14. Sorcha McCartan (St Finbarr’s), 15. Amy O’Connor (St Vincent’s).
1. Aoife Norris (Piltown)
2. Michelle Teehan (James Stephens), 3. Grace Walsh (Tulloroan), 4. Tiffany Fitzgerald (Young Irelands)
5. Niamh Deely (James Stephens), 6. Claire Phelan (Lisdowney), 7. Laura Murphy (O’Loughlin Gaels)
8. Steffi Fitzgerald (Young Irelands), 9. Katie Power (Piltown)
10. Denise Gaule (Windgap), 11. Michaela Kenneally (Windgap), 12. Julliane Malone (Mullinavat)
13. Mary O’Connell (Clara) 14. Miriam Walsh (Tulloroan) 15. Katie Nolan (St Martin’s)
Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 All-Ireland senior camogie final.
Cork and Kilkenny renew their rivalry on the biggest stage; the Rebels seeking a first O’Duffy Cup since 2018, looking to go one better than runners-up last season, and the Cats aiming to climb the steps of the Hogan Stand for the first time since 2020.
One of the Big Three will come out on top — Galway are reigning champions and also league holders — but who will it be?
Throw-in at Croke Park is 4.15pm, and it’s live on RTÉ 2. But we’ll keep you up to date right here.
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 MembershipBecome a Member
COMMENTS