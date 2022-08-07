30 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 All-Ireland senior camogie final.

Cork and Kilkenny renew their rivalry on the biggest stage; the Rebels seeking a first O’Duffy Cup since 2018, looking to go one better than runners-up last season, and the Cats aiming to climb the steps of the Hogan Stand for the first time since 2020.

One of the Big Three will come out on top — Galway are reigning champions and also league holders — but who will it be?

Throw-in at Croke Park is 4.15pm, and it’s live on RTÉ 2. But we’ll keep you up to date right here.