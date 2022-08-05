Ashling Thompson in for Cork, Kilkenny unchanged for All-Ireland camogie final

ASHLING THOMPSON STARTS for Cork in one change to the Rebels’ starting 15 for Sunday’s All-Ireland senior camogie final against Kilkenny.

The vastly experienced midfield maestro was held in reserve for the semi-final win over Waterford, having won an last-ditch appeal against a two-match suspension that morning.

Thompson was sprung from the bench of the 22nd minute; Cork were yet to score at that point, but she played a starring role and ultimately swung the game in their favour. She replaces Katie O’Mahony in Matthew Twomey’s starting team for Sunday, having also done so against the Déise.

Kilkenny boss Brian Dowling keeps the faith with the same 15 that started their semi-final victory over reigning champions Galway.

These sides are no strangers to one another in the business end of championship; Cork seeking a first O’Duffy Cup lift since 2018, and the Cats last triumphing in 2020.

Throw-in at HQ on Sunday is 4.15pm, with the game live on RTÉ 2.

The Leesiders will be seeking a double, facing Galway in the intermediate decider beforehand, while Armagh and Antrim go head-to-head in the Premier Junior showdown.

Read more here, with teams listed below.

CORK (Senior v Kilkenny): A Lee (C), M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane, L Hayes, L Treacy, S McCarthy, H Looney, A Thompson, K Mackey, F Keating, C Sigerson, C Healy, S McCartan, A O’Connor. Subs: M Lynch, E Murphy, C O’Sullivan, O McAllen, K Wall, K O’Mahony, I O’Regan, O Cahalane, A Egan, M Ring, A Hurley, A Smith, E Flanagan, A O’Neill, H O’Leary

KILKENNY (Senior v Cork): A Norris, M Teehan, G Walsh, T Fitzgerald, N Deely, C Phelan, L Murphy, S Fitzgerald, K Power, D Gaule, M Kenneally, J Malone, M O’Connell, M Walsh, K Nolan. Subs: E Kavanagh, A Prendergast (C), M Bambrick, S Dwyer, C Phelan, A McHardy, S Crowley, L Fennelly, S O’Keeffe, A Curtis, R Breen, C O’Keeffe, L Norris, C Comerford, M Corcoran

CORK (Inter v Galway): S Beausang, A Moloney, N O’Leary, G Hannon, J O’Leary, K Kilcommins, L O’Sullivan, L Callanan, R Harty (VC), J Casey, M Murphy, S Hutchinson, L Homan, H Ryan, C O’Callaghan. Subs: S Ahern, A O’Callaghan, K Hickey, R O’Shea, D Carrol, C Finn, Á Crowley, L Doyle, C Crowley, T McCarthy, L Mannix, K Falvey, C O’Leary, C Hurley, F Neville (C)

GALWAY (Inter v Cork): F Ryan, C Starr, C Donohue, C Hickey, K Manning, L Casserly, K A Porter, A Hesnan, J Hughes, S Divilly, K Gilchrist, T Canning, O Rabbitte, N McPeake, L Loughnane. Subs: S Coleman, C Reidy, S Lyons, A Kelly, T Lawrence, A Donnellan, E Gilmore, L Kelly, C Kenny, N McInerney, G O’Neill, S Corcoran, C Farragher, E Dolphin, C Hanley

ARMAGH (PJ v Antrim): C Devlin, M Lenehan, N Woods, E O’Kane, G McCann (JC), E Hayes, T Maguire, M McArdle (JC), L Donnelly, J Curry, E McKee, C Hill, R Merry, C Donnelly, S Quinn. Subs: B Murray, C O’Kane, C Doyle, E Lavery, O Curry, E Smyth, K Comiskey, C Beagan, C Murray, A McKearney, E Duncan, E Mone, M Callaghan, N Forker, A Forker

ANTRIM (PJ v Armagh): A Grahan, M McLarnon (JC), E Kearns, E McShane, C Crawford, M McGarry, S Cosgrove, C Kearney, E Laverty (JC), T O’Neill, Bríd Magill, C McNaughton, D Cosgrove, E Leech, A McNeill. Subs: O Laverty, F Kelly, C Heggarty, L McConville, E Traynor, N Devlin, Brónach Magill, B Abram.