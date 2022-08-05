Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Friday 5 August 2022
Advertisement

Ashling Thompson in for Cork, Kilkenny unchanged for All-Ireland camogie final

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 4.15pm.

By Emma Duffy Friday 5 Aug 2022, 6:40 PM
1 hour ago 1,041 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5834454
Ashling Thompson facing Kilkenny in 2020.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ashling Thompson facing Kilkenny in 2020.
Ashling Thompson facing Kilkenny in 2020.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ASHLING THOMPSON STARTS for Cork in one change to the Rebels’ starting 15 for Sunday’s All-Ireland senior camogie final against Kilkenny.

The vastly experienced midfield maestro was held in reserve for the semi-final win over Waterford, having won an last-ditch appeal against a two-match suspension that morning.

Thompson was sprung from the bench of the 22nd minute; Cork were yet to score at that point, but she played a starring role and ultimately swung the game in their favour. She replaces Katie O’Mahony in Matthew Twomey’s starting team for Sunday, having also done so against the Déise.

Kilkenny boss Brian Dowling keeps the faith with the same 15 that started their semi-final victory over reigning champions Galway.

These sides are no strangers to one another in the business end of championship; Cork seeking a first O’Duffy Cup lift since 2018, and the Cats last triumphing in 2020.

Throw-in at HQ on Sunday is 4.15pm, with the game live on RTÉ 2.

The Leesiders will be seeking a double, facing Galway in the intermediate decider beforehand, while Armagh and Antrim go head-to-head in the Premier Junior showdown.

Read more here, with teams listed below.

CORK (Senior v Kilkenny): A Lee (C), M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane, L Hayes, L Treacy, S McCarthy, H Looney, A Thompson, K Mackey, F Keating, C Sigerson, C Healy, S McCartan, A O’Connor. Subs: M Lynch, E Murphy, C O’Sullivan, O McAllen, K Wall, K O’Mahony, I O’Regan, O Cahalane, A Egan, M Ring, A Hurley, A Smith, E Flanagan, A O’Neill, H O’Leary

KILKENNY (Senior v Cork): A Norris, M Teehan, G Walsh, T Fitzgerald, N Deely, C Phelan, L Murphy, S Fitzgerald, K Power, D Gaule, M Kenneally, J Malone, M O’Connell, M Walsh, K Nolan. Subs: E Kavanagh, A Prendergast (C), M Bambrick, S Dwyer, C Phelan, A McHardy, S Crowley, L Fennelly, S O’Keeffe, A Curtis, R Breen, C O’Keeffe, L Norris, C Comerford, M Corcoran

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

CORK (Inter v Galway): S Beausang, A Moloney, N O’Leary, G Hannon, J O’Leary, K Kilcommins, L O’Sullivan, L Callanan, R Harty (VC), J Casey, M Murphy, S Hutchinson, L Homan, H Ryan, C O’Callaghan. Subs: S Ahern, A O’Callaghan, K Hickey, R O’Shea, D Carrol, C Finn, Á Crowley, L Doyle, C Crowley, T McCarthy, L Mannix, K Falvey, C O’Leary, C Hurley, F Neville (C)

GALWAY (Inter v Cork): F Ryan, C Starr, C Donohue, C Hickey, K Manning, L Casserly, K A Porter, A Hesnan, J Hughes, S Divilly, K Gilchrist, T Canning, O Rabbitte, N McPeake, L Loughnane. Subs: S Coleman, C Reidy, S Lyons, A Kelly, T Lawrence, A Donnellan, E Gilmore, L Kelly, C Kenny, N McInerney, G O’Neill, S Corcoran, C Farragher, E Dolphin, C Hanley

ARMAGH (PJ v Antrim): C Devlin, M Lenehan, N Woods, E O’Kane, G McCann (JC), E Hayes, T Maguire, M McArdle (JC), L Donnelly, J Curry, E McKee, C Hill, R Merry, C Donnelly, S Quinn. Subs: B Murray, C O’Kane, C Doyle, E Lavery, O Curry, E Smyth, K Comiskey, C Beagan, C Murray, A McKearney, E Duncan, E Mone, M Callaghan, N Forker, A Forker

ANTRIM (PJ v Armagh): A Grahan, M McLarnon (JC), E Kearns, E McShane, C Crawford, M McGarry, S Cosgrove, C Kearney, E Laverty (JC), T O’Neill, Bríd Magill, C McNaughton, D Cosgrove, E Leech, A McNeill. Subs: O Laverty, F Kelly, C Heggarty, L McConville, E Traynor, N Devlin, Brónach Magill, B Abram.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie