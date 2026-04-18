Poles apart: Ireland ready for different game as World Cup bid ramps up at Aviva

ROUND TWO. DING, ding, ding.

Ireland and Poland face off again at Aviva Stadium this afternoon as 2027 World Cup qualifying heats up [KO 3pm, live on RTÉ].

This double-header was always seen as decisive in Group A2, and Carla Ward’s side have the upper hand at half-time after an impressive 3-2 win in Gdańsk on Tuesday.

Another victory at Lansdowne Road this afternoon would see them take a massive step in their dream of reaching back to back World Cup finals.

Ireland have, er, pole-vaulted over their closest rivals into third, and another three points today would all but consolidate it. And allow them to aim higher, before again facing France and Netherlands, who both beat them 2-1.

Just the group winners qualify automatically for next summer’s bonanza in Brazil, with play-off spots guaranteed for everyone else. But second- and third-placed finishes yield easier routes, on paper at least, with the bottom side facing higher-ranked opposition earlier, as well as being relegated from League A for the next Nations League campaign.

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This group, is indeed, wide open.

Wikipedia. Wikipedia.

Before all else, a reminder of Tuesday: Ireland enjoyed the dream start on a dreadful pitch, leading 2-0 by the 20th minute after goals from Emily Murphy and Katie McCabe, the latter a rocket. Poland hit back through Tanja Pawollek just before half-time, but Marissa Sheva soon scored another stunner to restore the two-goal lead. Barcelona goal machine Ewa Pajor set up a nervy ending, during which McCabe missed a penalty, but Ireland held on for a deserved win.

Poland were left “pissed off,” with Ward and co. expecting a backlash and “completely different game” in Dublin 4.

Playing the same team twice in quick succession is always an interesting challenge, although nothing new for Ireland. They last did so in the Nations League play-off success against Belgium last October, having also faced Greece and USA (friendlies) in double-headers under Ward, while the Euro 2025 play-off loss to Wales is another recent example.

The “one game at a time” cliché was repeatedly used by Ward in yesterday’s press conference, but she stressed the need for “a slightly different mentality” and promised to be “ready to start on the front foot” here.

“As much as it’s the same opposition, you need to have a look at the first 5-10 minutes,” captain McCabe added. “You just kind of analyse it as the game starts, really, to see what they’re looking to change.”

Ireland celebrating Katie McCabe's goal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Expect more of the same from Ireland. Kyra Carusa has recovered from her illness and is in line to return to the starting XI with Abbie Larkin making way. The on-loan Kansas City Current striker was due to continue her partnership with three-time Player of the Match Murphy up top, but an overnight bug denied her the opportunity. Hailed as “ever-present” by Ward yesterday, it is highly possible she will be the only personnel change.

Ruesha Littlejohn is also available, but is unlikely to start with Denise O’Sullivan, Megan Connolly and Marissa Sheva appearing the favoured midfield trio.

Courtney Brosnan and her defence will be targetting a clean sheet for the first time in this campaign, with Tuesday’s goals particularly avoidable. Tightening up on set-pieces will be paramount, along with limiting Pajor.

“By no means can we switch off at any point for 90 minutes, 95 minutes plus,” as McCabe, who will continue at left-wing-back, warned. “We need to be aware of her at all times because of the threat she poses.”

Outstanding midweek, Aoife Mannion will be on the other flank, with Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes and Chloe Mustaki continuing as the centre-back trio in a fluid 5-3-2.

Poland, meanwhile, will welcome Nadia Krezyman back from suspension, the Dijon winger a direct and creative outlet. She should be instrumental to their transition, which failed to fire on Tuesday, and offer more service for Pajor. AC Milan’s Ewelina Kamczyk and home-based Paulina Tomasiak were other bright sparks, but they’ll be chasing a much better collective performance here.

Danger woman: Ewa Pajor. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The pitch will be poles apart at Aviva Stadium, as this Ireland team run out for the sixth time since their debut in September 2023. That game – also a Saturday afternoon kick-off against Northern Ireland – drew a record crowd of 35,994.

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Ticket sales were around 18,000 yesterday as return to Lansdowne Road for the first time since last October, when a crowd of 14,180 watched them put Belgium to the sword.

Consistency and a lack of complacency are the messages being pushed in camp, and the latter was best seen at the final whistle in Gdańsk. No major celebrations. Half-time. Onto the next.

“Listen I think if we manage to get three points (today), this group have a goal and we’ll celebrate when we reach that goal,” said Ward.

“This is another game that we’ve got an opportunity to get points. I said it after the game, ‘Yeah, brilliant result, but we’ve got to go again now.’ Everyone in this group is hungry to keep improving.

“If we get to November and make the World Cup, we’ll celebrate then, but until then, feet are on the ground and the work doesn’t stop.”