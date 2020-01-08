11-time All-Ireland champions Cork to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the first time

THE CORK LADIES footballers are set for their first-ever competitive outing at Páirc Uí Chaoimh later this month after missing out on a coveted maiden appearance there last year.

The 11-time All-Ireland winners will open the defence of their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 title at the main county grounds against Westmeath on Saturday, 25 January, with the game forming part of a double-header with their male counterparts.

Ronan McCarthy’s side welcome Offaly to Leeside in their own Division 3 opener. Throw-in is set for 6pm, with the ladies clash scheduled to get underway at 4pm.

Last January, it was announced that Ephie Fitzgerald’s ladies footballers would play two league games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as part of double-header fixtures.

But those appearances never materialised due to development work at the stadium. The double-headers went ahead, but were staged at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Star forward Doireann O’Sullivan will captain the side into battle once again after sealing back-to-back club All-Ireland wins with Mourneabbey, while Fitzgerald returns to the helm after a managerial U-turn.

Last year, the Rebels landed the Division 1 league title and reached the All-Ireland semi-final. Edged out in the last four by Dublin, Cork are eyeing a first All-Ireland title since 2016.

While Fitzgerald steered Cork to their 11th All-Ireland title in 12 years — also six-in-a-row — in his first season in charge, the county have not reached the Holy Grail since.

