Cork boosted by Fitzgerald return and 'ready to go again, hopefully stronger than ever in January'

WITH THE LADIES football club season wrapped up, the focus now turns to the 2020 inter-county campaign.

After a period of uncertainty in Cork, all is cleared up again with Ephie Fitzgerald completing a U-turn to return to the helm of the 11-time All-Ireland winners ahead of the New Year.

The Nemo Rangers clubman announced his immediate decision to step down after the Rebels’ All-Ireland semi-final exit at the hands of eventual three-in-a-row champions Dublin in August.

“I think it is time for a new voice,” Fitzgerald said at the time. ”I said I would give it one more year. The result today was nothing to do with my decision to step down. That was made a while back.

“I would hope whoever takes over would take on that challenge and bring the team forward again and hopefully back up those steps in a year or two again.”

Then in late September and early October, there were whispers on Leeside that 2016 All-Ireland winning manager Fitzgerald — who succeeded the great Eamonn Ryan at the helm that year — may return, and Cork LGFA confirmed his ratification some days later.

Last week ahead of the All-Ireland club finals, Mourneabbey and Cork star defender Eimear Meaney’s entire focus was on their showdown against Kilkerrin-Clonberne, but she was happy to discuss Fitzgerald’s welcome return.

“Yeah, I think there was a little bit of confusion for people for a couple of weeks,” Meaney said, “but yeah, he’s back in now.

Eimear Meaney celebrating last weekend's win with Kathryn Coakley. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

“He’s been a really good manager for the last couple of years and it’s nice to be coming back in with a bit of familiarity — there’s not too much change. It’s good, he knows the players individually, can manage them really well and collectively as a team.”

While Fitzgerald steered Cork to their 11th All-Ireland title in 12 years — also six-in-a-row — in his first season in charge, the county have not reached the Holy Grail since.

In 2017, Mayo ended their year at the semi-final stage. In 2018, Mick Bohan’s Dublin were six-point winners in the final, while the Sky Blues again ended Cork’s championship ambitions this summer.

Through Fitzgerald’s tenure, he has delivered three Lidl Ladies National League Division 1 crowns (2016, 2017, and 2019 — Dublin won in 2018) and three Munster titles (2016, 2018 and 2019).

After a period of transition at the start of his reign — they lost several more seasoned stars to retirement — Fitzgerald’s young, but experienced, Cork team surely feel they are getting closer and closer to Dublin once again.

Meaney facing Niamh McEvoy in the 2018 All-Ireland final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

There’s plenty of continuity in the set-up heading into 2020, while they’ll be boosted by the recently-crowned All-Star duo Melissa Duggan and Orla Finn (Duggan leads the Munster inter-pro team tomorrow).

“We have a lot of the same players, a couple of minors coming up this year,” Meaney — who was solid at the back as Mourneabbey made it back-to-back All-Ireland senior club crowns after a one-point win last weekend — added.

“It’s really nice because I’m familiar with him [Fitzgerald], I know him well and hopefully we’re just ready to go again and stronger than ever in January.”

