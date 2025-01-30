Cork and Limerick announce teams for Saturday's hurling league tie

CORK AND LIMERICK have both announced starting sides for Saturday night’s Division 1A hurling league tie at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7.30pm, (TG4 Player & App live).

The teams renew acquaintances after last summer’s epic championship encounters with Cork naming nine of the team that won last July’s All-Ireland semi-final between the pair, while Limerick have seven of that starting team in their selection on this occasion.

John Kiely’s Limerick team make their competitive bow for 2025, with Jason Gillane named in goal as regular netminder Nickie Quaid is out with a long-term cruciate injury. Shane Dowling is a noteworthy inclusion as the substitute goalkeeper.

Shane O’Brien, Adam English, and Aidan O’Connor are all handed starting spots after coming off the bench in last summer’s Croke Park defeat. Corner-forwards Donnacha Ó Dálaigh and Patrick O’Donovan are offered the opportunity to impress, while Barry Murphy is a notable selection at corner-back.

With inter-county experience as a forward behind him, Murphy is set to start in defence after playing at centre-back last year in his club Doon’s Limerick senior winning campaign.

Advertisement

Cork defeated Wexford 2-21 to 0-12 in last Saturday’s first round league game, and they hand starting places here to Eoin Roche, Ciaran Joyce, Ethan Twomey, and Alan Connolly.

Elsewhere tonight in the last group game of the Fitzgibbon Cup, TUS MidWest defeated Maynooth University by 0-26 to 0-14.

John Kiely and his management team has announced their Limerick Senior hurling team and match panel for their opening Allianz Hurling League round 2 game:

The Limerick Hurling team will face Cork this Saturday evening in SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 7.30pm pic.twitter.com/o10NODwCad — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) January 30, 2025

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Ger Millerick (Fr. O’Neills), 4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

5. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers – captain), 7. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

8. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Ethan Twomey (St.Finbarr’s), 11. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 12. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

13. Brian Hayes (St.Finbarr’s), 14. Padraig Power (Blarney), 15. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

Subs

16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

17. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers)

18. Damien Cahalane(St. Finbarr’s)

19. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

20. Micheal Mullins (Whitechurch)

21. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

23. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

24. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

25. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

26. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock)

*****

Limerick

1. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Murphy (Doon)

Related Reads Cork v Limerick TV blackout: Rebels explain why hurling clash will not be televised Tipp newcomers make their mark in emphatic win over Galway Kilkenny edge Clare in keenly contested league opener

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell – captain), 12. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown)

13. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. Patrick O’Donovan (Effin)

Subs