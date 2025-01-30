Advertisement
Cork's Brian Hayes and Limerick's Dan Morrissey. James Crombie/INPHO
Cork and Limerick announce teams for Saturday's hurling league tie

Jason Gilllane will start in goal for John Kiely’s side.
9.43pm, 30 Jan 2025
CORK AND LIMERICK have both announced starting sides for Saturday night’s Division 1A hurling league tie at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7.30pm, (TG4 Player & App live).

The teams renew acquaintances after last summer’s epic championship encounters with Cork naming nine of the team that won last July’s All-Ireland semi-final between the pair, while Limerick have seven of that starting team in their selection on this occasion.

John Kiely’s Limerick team make their competitive bow for 2025, with Jason Gillane named in goal as regular netminder Nickie Quaid is out with a long-term cruciate injury. Shane Dowling is a noteworthy inclusion as the substitute goalkeeper.

Shane O’Brien, Adam English, and Aidan O’Connor are all handed starting spots after coming off the bench in last summer’s Croke Park defeat. Corner-forwards Donnacha Ó Dálaigh and Patrick O’Donovan are offered the opportunity to impress, while Barry Murphy is a notable selection at corner-back.

With inter-county experience as a forward behind him, Murphy is set to start in defence after playing at centre-back last year in his club Doon’s Limerick senior winning campaign.

Cork defeated Wexford 2-21 to 0-12 in last Saturday’s first round league game, and they hand starting places here to Eoin Roche, Ciaran Joyce, Ethan Twomey, and Alan Connolly.

Elsewhere tonight in the last  group game of the Fitzgibbon Cup, TUS MidWest defeated Maynooth University by 0-26 to 0-14.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Ger Millerick (Fr. O’Neills), 4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

5. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers – captain), 7. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

8. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Ethan Twomey (St.Finbarr’s), 11. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 12. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

13. Brian Hayes (St.Finbarr’s), 14. Padraig Power (Blarney), 15. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

Subs

  • 16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)
  • 17. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers)
  • 18. Damien Cahalane(St. Finbarr’s)
  • 19. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
  • 20. Micheal Mullins (Whitechurch)
  • 21. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
  • 22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)
  • 23. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)
  • 24. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
  • 25. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
  • 26. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock)

*****

Limerick

1. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Murphy (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell – captain), 12. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown)

13. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. Patrick O’Donovan (Effin)

Subs

  • 16. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
  • 17. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
  • 18. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
  • 19. Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh)
  • 20. Micheal Houlihan (Kilmallock)
  • 21. Ethan Hurley (Newcastlewest)
  • 22. Darragh Langan (Monaleen)
  • 23. Fergal O’Connor (Effin)
  • 24. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
  • 25. Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca)
  • 26. Eddie Stokes (Doon)
