Frawley at 10 for Leinster, Izuchukwu returns to Ulster team

CIARÁN FRAWLEY RETURNS to the 10 jersey for Leinster’s URC interpro meeting with Ulster at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow [KO 7.35pm, TG4/Premier Sports].

Frawley starts at out-half for the sixth time this season, and is joined in the half-backs by Luke McGrath, who captains the team.

Jamie Osborne is at fullback, with Tommy O’Brien and Jimmy O’Brien completing the back three. Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw start in the Leinster midfield.

Up front, Jack Boyle makes his 10th start of the season, with Thomas Clarkson and Academy hooker Gus McCarthy also in the Leinster front row.

Joe McCarthy partners Academy player Diarmuid Mangan in the second row, while a new-look back row sees Alex Soroka line out alongside Scott Penny and James Culhane.

Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong are the front row replacements on a strong Leinster bench, with RG Snyman and Max Deegan also held in reserve.

Academy scrum-half Fintan Gunne, Sam Prendergast and Liam Turner are the backline replacements.

Ulster welcome back both Cormac Izuchukwu and Jude Postlethwaite into the starting team following injury layoffs.

Izuchukwu is the only change to the forward pack that started the Champions Cup round of 16 loss to Bordeaux, with captain Alan O’Connor joining him in the second row.

Andrew Warwick starts at loosehead prop, with Rob Herring at hooker and Tom O’Toole at tighthead.

The Ulster back row sees James McNabney continue at blindside flanker, with Nick Timoney at openside and David McCann at number eight.

Jack Murphy also continues at out-half, with Nathan Doak coming in at scrum-half, while Postlethwaite returns at centre, partnering Stuart McCloskey in the Ulster midfield.

Zac Ward and Jacob Stockdale are on the wings, with Mike Lowry at fullback.

Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Scott Wilson, Matthew Dalton, Kieran Treadwell and Matty Rea are the forward replacements on a 6/2 bench, with John Cooney and Stewart Moore the backline options.

Leinster:

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Ciarán Frawley

9. Luke McGrath (capt)

1. Jack Boyle

2. Gus McCarthy

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Diarmuid Mangan

6. Alex Soroka

7. Scott Penny

8. James Culhane

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Andrew Porter

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. RG Snyman

20. Max Deegan

21. Fintan Gunne

22. Sam Prendergast

23. Liam Turner

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry

14. Zac Ward

13. Jude Postlethwaite

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor (capt)

5. Cormac Izuchukwu

6. James McNabney

7. Nick Timoney

8. David McCann

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart

17. Callum Reid

18. Scott Wilson

19. Matthew Dalton

20. Kieran Treadwell

21. John Cooney

22. Stewart Moore

23. Matty Rea

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)