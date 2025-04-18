The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Frawley at 10 for Leinster, Izuchukwu returns to Ulster team
CIARÁN FRAWLEY RETURNS to the 10 jersey for Leinster’s URC interpro meeting with Ulster at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow [KO 7.35pm, TG4/Premier Sports].
Frawley starts at out-half for the sixth time this season, and is joined in the half-backs by Luke McGrath, who captains the team.
Jamie Osborne is at fullback, with Tommy O’Brien and Jimmy O’Brien completing the back three. Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw start in the Leinster midfield.
Up front, Jack Boyle makes his 10th start of the season, with Thomas Clarkson and Academy hooker Gus McCarthy also in the Leinster front row.
Joe McCarthy partners Academy player Diarmuid Mangan in the second row, while a new-look back row sees Alex Soroka line out alongside Scott Penny and James Culhane.
Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong are the front row replacements on a strong Leinster bench, with RG Snyman and Max Deegan also held in reserve.
Academy scrum-half Fintan Gunne, Sam Prendergast and Liam Turner are the backline replacements.
Ulster welcome back both Cormac Izuchukwu and Jude Postlethwaite into the starting team following injury layoffs.
Izuchukwu is the only change to the forward pack that started the Champions Cup round of 16 loss to Bordeaux, with captain Alan O’Connor joining him in the second row.
Andrew Warwick starts at loosehead prop, with Rob Herring at hooker and Tom O’Toole at tighthead.
The Ulster back row sees James McNabney continue at blindside flanker, with Nick Timoney at openside and David McCann at number eight.
Jack Murphy also continues at out-half, with Nathan Doak coming in at scrum-half, while Postlethwaite returns at centre, partnering Stuart McCloskey in the Ulster midfield.
Zac Ward and Jacob Stockdale are on the wings, with Mike Lowry at fullback.
Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Scott Wilson, Matthew Dalton, Kieran Treadwell and Matty Rea are the forward replacements on a 6/2 bench, with John Cooney and Stewart Moore the backline options.
Leinster:
Replacements:
Ulster:
Replacements:
Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)
