Fitzgibbon slots late free as Cork produce late rally to draw against Limerick

Cork 1-16

Limerick 1-16

Stephen Barry reports from SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh

ON A WRETCHED night for hurling, Darragh Fitzgibbon’s 80th-minute free secured a share of the spoils for Cork against Limerick in front of 23,402 fans at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Seven added minutes had been advertised as the Rebels left it late, with Fitzgibbon making it a one-point game in the 77th minute.

Seán Stack, having booked a second member of the Limerick management, allowed one more play and blew for the decisive free after Brian Roche collided with Colin Coughlan.

Cork, having given up an early five-point lead, completed their comeback from five down with Fitzgibbon’s 10th white flag.

The crowd on Leeside brought back memories of last year’s Munster Championship classic but this contest was played on different terms. The greasy surface, crossfield wind, and constant drizzle made it a battle of wills.

Cork began with eight of last year’s championship starters compared to Limerick’s seven.

With Declan Dalton suspended for two weeks and Robert Downey and Seán O’Donoghue injured, Pat Ryan made four changes from their win over Wexford with Eoin Roche, Ciarán Joyce, Ethan Twomey, and Alan Connolly drafted in.

John Kiely handed Jason Gillane his debut in the number one jersey in the race to replace injured Nickie Quaid and he landed two eye-catching frees.

Kyle Hayes started at centre-back while a new-look attack featured impressive performances from Aidan O’Connor and Patrick O’Donovan.

The first half was a curious affair as Cork burst out of the traps with seven points inside 12 minutes but only scored once more for the remainder of the half.

Luke Meade had been called up after Robert Downey’s withdrawal and he scored the opener before winning a free for Fitzgibbon to convert. Twomey made it a three-point head start.

O’Connor got Limerick on the board but Fitzgibbon popped over the next two frees.

After an O’Donovan free, Fitzgibbon picked off his first from play followed by Shane Kingston for a 0-7 to 0-2 lead.

Gearóid Hegarty was withdrawn on a temporary basis but didn’t return and Pádraig Power departed clutching his wrist as the introduction of Patrick Horgan drew a big cheer from the home support.

After Kingston’s point, Cork wouldn’t score again for another 17 minutes. Indeed, there was only one score in the subsequent 11-minute stretch but it was a big one.

Kyle Hayes hoovered up a loose clearance and located William O’Donoghue all alone in front of the Cork goal. His shot deceived Patrick Collins to find the net.

John Kiely was yellow-carded for his protests as he mimed a push on David Reidy and Limerick reeled off the next three points through an Adam English free, O’Donovan, and new captain Cian Lynch.

Cork were crowding bodies back to deny Limerick space but their careless deliveries to outnumbered attackers left them devoid of a scoring threat in this spell.

A Tim O’Mahony free from inside his own half couldn’t break Treaty momentum and O’Donovan twice more punished sloppy Cork play to make it 1-7 to 0-8.

Reidy had to track back to make a goal-saving block on Kingston to keep it that way at half-time.

Seán Finn didn’t re-emerge after the break, William O’Donoghue didn’t return after a temporary substitution, and Conor Lehane lasted only three minutes before departing with his arm wrapped inside his jersey.

Limerick added four of the first five after the interval, including an English pair before Cork got back into this contest in the 43rd minute.

A neat passing move involving Meade and Brian Hayes began and ended with Shane Barrett as the Blarney man bounced the sliotar home. They trailed by two, 1-11 to 1-9, now.

But debutant keeper Gillane pointed two frees, including one from deep inside his own half, to lead by four with seven minutes of regulation time to play.

Brian Hayes was credited with deflecting over a long-range free and added another soon after before Fitzgibbon made it a one-score game in the second added minute.

English doubled the cushion but there was enough time for Fitzgibbon to grab a draw.

Scorers for Cork: Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-10 (9 frees), Shane Barrett 1-0, Brian Hayes 0-2, Tim O’Mahony 0-1 (free), Ethan Twomey 0-1, Shane Kingston 0-1, Luke Meade 0-1.

Scorers for Limerick: Adam English 0-4 (3 frees), Patrick O’Donovan 0-4 (1 free), William O’Donoghue 1-0, Jason Gillane 0-2 (2 frees), Cian Lynch 0-2, Aidan O’Connor 0-2; Diarmaid Byrnes 0-1 (free), Shane O’Brien 0-1.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills), 4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 5. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

21. Luke Meade (Newcestown), 10. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 12. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 11. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

13. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 14. Pádraig Power (Blarney), 15. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

Subs

25. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers) for Power (17, inj)

19. Mark Coleman (Blarney) for Kingston (49)

24. Conor Lehane (Midleton) for Connolly (59)

22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers) for Lehane (62, inj)

26. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock) for Barrett (67)

Limerick

1. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell)

2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Murphy (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, captain), 12. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown)

13. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. Patrick O’Donovan (Effin)

Subs

24. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for Hegarty (15, temp)

23. Fergal O’Connor (Effin) for Finn (h-t)

25. Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca) for Byrnes (45)

17. Séamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon) for Ó Dálaigh (49)

20. Micheál Houlihan (Kilmallock) for O’Donovan (50)

26. Eddie Stokes (Doon) for O’Donoghue (57, temp)

Referee: Seán Stack (Dublin)