Cork make one change for All-Ireland semi-final showdown with Limerick

THE CORK SENIOR hurling team has been announced for their All-Ireland semi-final against Limerick in Croke Park on Sunday [throw-in 4pm, live on RTÉ and BBC].

Pat Ryan has made one change to the team that started their quarter-final win over Dublin.

Robert Downey is named to start at centre-half back. He withdrew through illness before the Dublin game, with Luke Meade instead lining out in midfield.

Ethan Twomey is named on the bench, having been out since the Munster championship win over Tipperary in May.

Defending champions Limerick are yet to show their hand, while Saturday’s semi-finalists Kilkenny and Clare had not named their teams at the time of writing.

Cork (v Limerick)

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra – captain)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

17. Damien Cahalane (St.Finbarr’s)

18. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)

19. Tommy O’ Connell (Midleton)

20. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

21. Ethan Twomey (St.Finbarrs)

22.Conor Lehane (Midleton)

23. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

24. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

25. Padraig Power (Blarney)

26. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)