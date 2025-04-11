McIlroy and Lowry in contention at the Masters after brilliant second rounds

RORY MCILROY AND Shane Lowry have both surged into contention in the Masters at Augusta after brilliant second rounds.

McIlroy’s stunning form on the back nine saw him fire a round of 66 to move to six-under for the tournament, recovering from his nightmare finish to yesterday’s opening round. Lowry is only a shot behind on five-under after his 68 today.

Justin Rose is the clubhouse leader on eight-under after a 71 today, with Bryson DeChambeau on seven-under at the halfway point after his 68. McIlroy is currently third with Lowry in a tie for fourth place.

Canadian golfers Corey Conners and world number Scottie Scheffler, are both amongst those in the middle of their second rounds, aiming to make inroads on Rose’s lead.

After two double bogeys in his last four holes yesterday derailed McIlroy’s progress to leave him level par, he reached the turn today in one-under thanks to a birdie on the second.

With no dropped shots on his card, McIlroy caught fire on the back nine with birdies on the 10th and 11th, before a stunning second shot on the 13th paved the way for an eagle.

He made amends for yesterday’s nightmare on the 15th by grabbing the birdie that took him to six-under for the tournament.

And McIlroy parred his way to the finish there to ensure he enjoyed a flawless second round.

Lowry began the day on one-under after a 71 yesterday. He birdied the 2nd, bogeyed the 4th, but then moved up the gears on the front nine with birdies on the 6th and 8th holes.

Further birdies arrived on the par-four 10th and the par-four 14th, to leave the Offaly native at five-under at the midway mark. He came close to a birdie on the 18th as his putt just stopped short and had to settle for four straight pars to finish, leaving him in the hunt heading into the weekend.

