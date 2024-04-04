Champions Cork name strong team, Limerick and Waterford start senior stars for U20 openers

BEN O’CONNOR HAS named seven of last year’s All-Ireland U20 hurling champions to begin Cork’s title defence against Waterford on Friday.

Of the Rebel starters that overwhelmed Offaly to claim the James Nowlan Cup, O’Connor has retained five forwards in Diarmuid Healy, William Buckley, Tadhg O’Connell, Jack Leahy, and David Cremin. Buckley and Leahy scored 0-4 each in the final, while Healy claimed 1-1.

Corner-back Darragh O’Sullivan from Ballinhassig captains the side – his brother Adam, who came off the bench in last year’s final, is named on the bench – while James Dwyer also returns at right half-back.

An eighth starter, Ross O’Sullivan, is included among the substitutes, while Eoin O’Leary, who came on in the final, gets the nod at corner-forward.

Waterford are under new management led by Ken McGrath for Friday’s game at Fraher Field (7pm throw-in).

The Déise legend can call on rising star Patrick Fitzgerald to start at full-forward. His Ballygunner teammate Aaron O’Neill captains the side, while Charlie Treen and Jack Twomey are other survivors who will require minding in attack.

Advertisement

The other game pits Clare and Limerick against each other at Sixmilebridge.

Treaty boss Evan Loftus has named senior squad member Shane O’Brien at full-forward, while full-backs Darragh Langan and Joe Fitzgerald have also made an appearance during the Allianz League.

Dromin-Athlacca’s Cian Scully captains the side from left half-back.

Cork

1. Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills)

2. Denis Cashman (Bride Rovers), 3. Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan), 4. Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig, captain)

5. James Dwyer (Ballincollig), 6. Óran O’Regan (Erins Own), 7. Cillian Tobin (Bride Rovers)

8. Mikey Finn (Midleton), 9. Ben Walsh (Killeagh)

10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s), 12. Tadhg O’Connell (Ballincollig)

13. Jack Leahy (Dungourney), 14. David Cremin (Midleton), 15. Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers)

Subs

16. Daniel O’Connell (Dromina), 17. Ollie McAdoo (Blackrock), 18. James O’Brien (Fermoy), 19. Peter O’Shea (Erins Own), 20. Ben Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), 21. Ronan O’Connell (Bride Rovers), 22. Adam O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), 23. Ross O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), 24. Barry Walsh (Killeagh)

Ken McGrath & his management team have announced the team to play Cork in the O'https://t.co/A84aGCnX67 @MunsterGAA U20 Hurling Championship on Friday April 5th at 7pm in Fraher Field Dungarvan.



Tickets: https://t.co/BHfJ0UMEFW pic.twitter.com/BwkwEtqe6E — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) April 3, 2024