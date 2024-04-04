Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Cork's Diarmuid Healy scored 1-1 in the All-Ireland final against Offaly. Ben Brady/INPHO
Munster hurling

Champions Cork name strong team, Limerick and Waterford start senior stars for U20 openers

Seven of last year’s All-Ireland starting team have returned for Cork.
4
928
1 hour ago

BEN O’CONNOR HAS named seven of last year’s All-Ireland U20 hurling champions to begin Cork’s title defence against Waterford on Friday.

Of the Rebel starters that overwhelmed Offaly to claim the James Nowlan Cup, O’Connor has retained five forwards in Diarmuid Healy, William Buckley, Tadhg O’Connell, Jack Leahy, and David Cremin. Buckley and Leahy scored 0-4 each in the final, while Healy claimed 1-1.

Corner-back Darragh O’Sullivan from Ballinhassig captains the side – his brother Adam, who came off the bench in last year’s final, is named on the bench – while James Dwyer also returns at right half-back. 

An eighth starter, Ross O’Sullivan, is included among the substitutes, while Eoin O’Leary, who came on in the final, gets the nod at corner-forward.

Waterford are under new management led by Ken McGrath for Friday’s game at Fraher Field (7pm throw-in).

The Déise legend can call on rising star Patrick Fitzgerald to start at full-forward. His Ballygunner teammate Aaron O’Neill captains the side, while Charlie Treen and Jack Twomey are other survivors who will require minding in attack.

The other game pits Clare and Limerick against each other at Sixmilebridge.

Treaty boss Evan Loftus has named senior squad member Shane O’Brien at full-forward, while full-backs Darragh Langan and Joe Fitzgerald have also made an appearance during the Allianz League.

Dromin-Athlacca’s Cian Scully captains the side from left half-back.

Cork

1. Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills)

2. Denis Cashman (Bride Rovers), 3. Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan), 4. Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig, captain)

5. James Dwyer (Ballincollig), 6. Óran O’Regan (Erins Own), 7. Cillian Tobin (Bride Rovers)

8. Mikey Finn (Midleton), 9. Ben Walsh (Killeagh)

10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s), 12. Tadhg O’Connell (Ballincollig)

13. Jack Leahy (Dungourney), 14. David Cremin (Midleton), 15. Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers)

Subs 

16. Daniel O’Connell (Dromina), 17. Ollie McAdoo (Blackrock), 18. James O’Brien (Fermoy), 19. Peter O’Shea (Erins Own), 20. Ben Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), 21. Ronan O’Connell (Bride Rovers), 22. Adam O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), 23. Ross O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), 24. Barry Walsh (Killeagh)

Author
Stephen Barry
stephen@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     