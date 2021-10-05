Cork minor and U20 hurling managers depart following All-Ireland successes

CORK ARE TO appoint new hurling managers at minor and U20 levels after announcing the departures of Noel Furlong and Pat Ryan.

Furlong oversaw the ending of a 20-year wait for an All-Ireland minor title on Leeside when the Rebels comprehensively overcame Galway in August.

Having not tasted national U20/21 success since 1998, Cork claimed two All-Ireland titles on Ryan’s watch during the past summer.

Victory over Dublin in the delayed 2020 final was followed six weeks later by a win against Galway in decider for 2021.

Nevertheless, a Cork GAA statement issued this afternoon revealed that the Sarsfields clubman – who was appointed on a two-year term in October 2019 – has informed the county executive of his intention to step down.

“We wish to express our sincere thanks to Pat and his team for their skilled stewardship of this group throughout a difficult period, considering the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said chairperson Marc Sheehan. “We have no doubt that all will have a significant part to play in Cork hurling at all levels in the future.”

CEO Kevin O’Donovan, who also paid tribute to Ryan’s selectors Donal O’Mahony, Fergal Condon, Wayne Sherlock and Brendan Coleman, added: “Pat’s ability to build such an impressive team both on and off the field will stand us in good stead and we look forward to the future development of all involved over the coming years.”

The statement also confirmed that Furlong has “completed his term” with the minors, a group of players he has guided through from U15 level.

Of the Carrigtwohill man’s contribution, Sheehan said: “Noel’s vision in developing this group over a significant period came to bear in a series of outstanding performances throughout this year’s championship, all of which bodes well for their progression to the older groups in future.”