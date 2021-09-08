9 of Cork's All-Ireland winners included in minor hurling awards

NINE CORK PLAYERS have been included in the 2021 GAA minor hurling team of the year, which was announced today.

Cork claimed All-Ireland honours last month with their 1-23 to 0-12 victory over Galway in the final in Semple Stadium.

Their star forward Jack Leahy, who scored 4-41 during the season, has been chosen as the Player of the Year for the grade.

He joins Cork team-mates in the selection with goalkeeper Paudie O’Sullivan, defenders Darragh O’Sullivan, Kevin Lyons, Ben O’Connor and Timmy Wilk, midfield pair Mikey Finn and William Buckley, and forward Diarmuid Healy also honoured.

Beaten finalists Galway have two players honoured in Tiarnan Leen and Micheál Power with Leinster champions Kilkenny seeing Gearóid Dunne and Harry Shine.

The team is completed by Patrick Fitzgerald and Simon Roche, who started for Waterford and Wexford respectively, teams that contested the provincial finals.

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year

1. Paudie O’Sullivan (Cork and Fr. O’Neills)

2. Darragh O’Sullivan (Cork and Ballinhassig), 3. Kevin Lyons (Cork and Ballygarvan), 4. Tiarnan Leen (Galway and Craughwell).

5. Gearóid Dunne (Kilkenny and Tullaroan), 6. Ben O’Connor (Cork and St Finbarr’s), 7. Timmy Wilk (Cork and Cobh).

8. Mikey Finn (Cork and Midleton), 9. William Buckley (Cork and St Finbarr’s).

10. Diarmuid Healy (Cork and Lisgoold), 11. Micheál Power (Galway and Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry), 12. Harry Shine (Kilkenny and Dicksboro)

13. Patrick Fitzgerald (Waterford and Ballygunner), 14. Jack Leahy (Cork and Dungourney), 15. Simon Roche (Wexford and Oulart The Ballagh).

