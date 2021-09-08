Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Wednesday 8 September 2021
Advertisement

9 of Cork's All-Ireland winners included in minor hurling awards

Jack Leahy has been chosen as the Player of the Year for the minor hurling grade.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 8 Sep 2021, 3:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,156 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5544016
Cork players celebrate their All-Ireland minor hurling title.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Cork players celebrate their All-Ireland minor hurling title.
Cork players celebrate their All-Ireland minor hurling title.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

NINE CORK PLAYERS have been included in the 2021 GAA minor hurling team of the year, which was announced today.

Cork claimed All-Ireland honours last month with their 1-23 to 0-12 victory over Galway in the final in Semple Stadium. 

Their star forward Jack Leahy, who scored 4-41 during the season, has been chosen as the Player of the Year for the grade.

He joins Cork team-mates in the selection with goalkeeper Paudie O’Sullivan, defenders Darragh O’Sullivan, Kevin Lyons, Ben O’Connor and Timmy Wilk, midfield pair Mikey Finn and William Buckley, and forward Diarmuid Healy also honoured.

Beaten finalists Galway have two players honoured in Tiarnan Leen and Micheál Power with Leinster champions Kilkenny seeing Gearóid Dunne and Harry Shine. 

The team is completed by Patrick Fitzgerald and Simon Roche, who started for Waterford and Wexford respectively, teams that contested the provincial finals.

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year

1. Paudie O’Sullivan (Cork and Fr. O’Neills)

2. Darragh O’Sullivan (Cork and Ballinhassig), 3. Kevin Lyons (Cork and Ballygarvan), 4. Tiarnan Leen (Galway and Craughwell).

5. Gearóid Dunne (Kilkenny and Tullaroan), 6. Ben O’Connor (Cork and St Finbarr’s), 7. Timmy Wilk (Cork and Cobh).

8. Mikey Finn (Cork and Midleton), 9. William Buckley (Cork and St Finbarr’s).

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

10. Diarmuid Healy (Cork and Lisgoold), 11. Micheál Power (Galway and Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry), 12. Harry Shine (Kilkenny and Dicksboro)

13. Patrick Fitzgerald (Waterford and Ballygunner), 14. Jack Leahy (Cork and Dungourney), 15. Simon Roche (Wexford and Oulart The Ballagh).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie